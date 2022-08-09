FULTON — Entering Saturday night’s racing at Fulton Speedway, Tim Sears Jr. was two points behind Dave Marcuccilli in the chase for the Modified track championship.
In the 35-lap Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modified feature, Sears took care of business. He notched his sixth win of the year and vaulted back to the top of the point standings.
Marcuccilli made a late charge to finish third, and he is only seven points behind Sears now.
Other winners on Regional Truck & Trailer Night were Kevan Cook and Emmett Waldron (Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman), Casey Cunningham (Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks), and Joe Isabell (AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites).
The E&V Energy Novice Sportsman feature will be completed this Saturday, Aug. 13.
Matt Becker bolted out to the early lead in the 35-lap Modified feature until a yellow flag on lap 3 erased his advantage. Becker, Ryan Richardson, Bob Henry Jr., Andrew Ferguson, and Tim Sears Jr. —who started 10th — were the top five for the restart.
On lap 10, Sears blasted from third and into the lead in one move. Becker, Ferguson, Marshall Hurd, and Ron Davis III were the rest of the top five at that point.
A caution flag on lap 17 erased Sears’ big lead and put Davis next to Sears for the restart. Davis drove into the lead when racing resumed. The two raced side by side until Sears regained the lead on lap 20.
Sears and Davis broke away from the field, leaving Becker, Hurd, and Ferguson to battle for third through fifth.
Over the final laps, Sears stayed glued to the bottom of the speedway and drove away from the field for his sixth win of the season. Davis, Marcuccilli, Hurd, and Tommy Collins completed the to five.
Austin Cooper and Kevan Cook led the opening two laps of the first 25-lap Sportsman feature.
Jason Parkhurst Jr. took advantage of a lap 9 caution, moving into the lead on the restart. Cook regained the lead one lap later.
Cook, Parkhurst and Cody Manitta were in a three-car breakaway at the front of the field with Tony Finch II and Kyle Devendorf in fourth and fifth.
Over the final laps Cook, Parkhurst and Manitta battled it out, with Cook picking up his first career Fulton Sportsman win. Parkhurst, Manitta, Devendorf, and Finch completed the top five.
The second 25-lap Sportsman feature saw Dorian Wahdan take the initial lead with Teddy Clayton taking over the top spot on lap 3. Andrew Buff raced into the lead on lap 4 when Clayton suddenly slowed, pulling into the infield.
Emmett Waldron was in a top-five battle at the front and took the lead from Buff on lap 8. Through 10 laps, the top five were Waldron, Buff, Buddy Leathley, Wahdan, and Wade Chrisman.
A caution flag on lap 21 bunched the field. When racing resumed, there was no stopping Waldron as he ran the race of his young career, picking up the win. Buff, Amy Holland, Chrisman, and Wahdan completed the top-five.
Casey Cunningham and Bob Buono swapped the lead in the opening five laps of the 20-lap Hobby Stock feature. At the halfway point, Cunningham and Buono were in a two-car breakaway at the front of the field with Ron Hawker, Brandon Barron, and Jim Evans racing for third through fifth.
Over the second half of the race, Cunningham outran Buono for a trip to victory lane. Evans, Hawker, and Barron finished third through fifth.
Clayton Brewer III led the opening eight laps of the 20-lap Mod Lites feature before Joe Isabell drove into the lead on lap 9. Isabell drove away from the field for the win. Doug Williams, Brewer, Mike Mullen, and Zack Babcock completed the top five.
The E&V Energy Novice Sportsman feature was red flagged on lap five with damage to the frontstraight fence. The feature will be completed this Saturday.
Fulton Speedway feature finishes
Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds (35 laps): Tim Sears Jr., Ron Davis III, David Marcuccilli, Marshall Hurd, Tommy Collins, Andrew Ferguson, Matt Becker, Dylan Zacharias, Jeff Prentice, Chris Cunningham, Colton Wilson, Ryan Richardson, Teddy Starr, Bob Henry Jr., Corey Barker, Todd Root, Sean Beardsley, Tim Harris, A.J. Kingsley.
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #1 (25 laps): Kevan Cook, Jason Parkhurst, Cody Manitta, Kyle Devendorf, Tony Finch II, Quinn Wallis, James Donaldson, Colby Herzog, Brett Draper, Richard Murtaugh, Joe Kline, Clayton Brewer III, Savannah Laflair, Austin Cooper, Tyler Murray, Skylar Greenfield, Brett Sears, Ryan Dolbear.
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #2 (25 laps): Emmett Waldron, Andrew Buff, Amy Holland, Wade Chrisman, Dorian Wahdan, Buddy Leathley, Jake Davis, A.J. Miller, Stephen Marshall, Rocky Grosso, David Moyer, Jason Breezee, Tim Gareau, Chris Mackey, Justin Breezee, Kearra Backus, Bailey Groves, Teddy Clayton Jr., Mike Button.
Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks (20 laps): Casey Cunningham, Bob Buono, Ron Hawker, Brandon Barron, Ron Marsden, Adam Hunt, Brennan Fitzgibbons, Edward Stevens, Todd Koegel.
AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites (20 laps): Joe Isabell, Doug Williams, Clayton Brewer III, Mike Mullen, Zack Babcock, Joel Moller, Roger Ollschewske, Tucker Halliday, Jammer Applegate II, Thomas Mackey, Justin Williams, Jeff Isabell Jr., Matt Kitts.
