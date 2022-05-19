FULTON — Taking the lead after a lap 8 restart, Tim Sears Jr. cruised to his second straight Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modified feature victory on Saturday at Fulton Speedway.
Other feature winners on Oswego County Today Night were Matt Janczuk and Chris Mackey in the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman class, Jason Parkhurst Jr. in the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman race, and Brennan Fitzgibbons in the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks.
In the Kings Smash ‘Em Crash ‘Em Demo Derbies, Freddie White took the $1,000-to-win Small Car derby, and Fulton’s Mike Doney took the $750-to-win Junk Run derby.
Ryan Richardson and Justin Crisafulli led early laps in the 35-lap Modified feature. On the restart after a lap 8 caution flag, Tim Sears Jr. and Larry Wight found themselves in front of the field. Sears started the race in the 15th spot, with Wight starting 16th.
Through 15 laps, Sears and Wight were in a two-car breakaway at the front of the field, with 2021 track champion Ron Davis III, Dave Marcuccilli, and early leader Crisafulli competing for third through fifth.
Sears drove away from the field by lap 20, opening a three-second lead over Wight, Davis, Marcuccilli, and Marshall Hurd.
Over the final laps, there was no stopping Sears as he visited victory lane for the second week in a row. Davis, Marcuccilli, Hurd, and Crisafulli completed the top five.
More than 30 Sportsman signed in to the pits, setting up two Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman 25-lap features.
In the first feature, Brandon Carvey jumped into the lead at the drop of the green. By lap five, he was being challenged by Matt Janczuk, who started 13th.
With 10 laps completed, Carvey still led and had Janczuk hounding his back bumper. Amy Holland, Richard Murtaugh, and Robert Gage raced for third through fifth just before a yellow flag slowed the action.
Janczuk took advantage of the restart as he drove by Carvey to be scored the new leader. Nobody challenged Janczuk the rest of the way as he cruised to the win. Holland, Carvey, Murtaugh, and Kearra Backus completed the top five.
In the second 25-lap Sportsman feature, Brett Sears took early control of the race. Through five laps, he had a straightaway cushion over Kevan Cook. Following Cook were Wade Chrisman, Chris Mackey and David Rogers.
Sears still led on lap 10, but had Mackey all over his back bumper waiting for any mistake. Austin Germinio, Tony Finch II, and Emmett Waldron showed in the top five.
Brett Sears and Mackey swapped the lead back and forth, with Mackey making the winning pass on lap 16. He drove to the checkered flag ahead of Sears, Finch, Waldron, and Jake Davis.
Side-by-side battles for the lead and throughout the field made for an exciting 15-lap Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stock feature. When the checkers waved, it was Brennan Fitzgibbons in victory lane for his first Fulton win. John Pietrowicz, Adam Hunt, Bob Buono, and Todd Koegel completed the top five.
Jason Parkhurst Jr. led every lap of the 15-lap E&V Energy Novice feature, notching his first win at Fulton Speedway. Josh Fellows, Skylar Greenfield, Jason Breezee, and Brianna Murtaugh finished second through fifth.
This Saturday, May 21, Regional Truck & Trailer and Ehrlich Pest Control will present the program. Racing will feature the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, and the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks, plus the second visit by the AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites this season. The grandstands will open at 5 p.m., with racing at 7 p.m.
Fulton Speedway feature finishes
Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds (35 laps): Tim Sears Jr., Ron Davis III, David Marcuccilli, Marshall Hurd, Justin Crisafulli, Jeff Prentice, Todd Root, Ryan Richardson, Colton Wilson, Tommy Collins, Corey Barker, Roy Bresnahan, Bob Henry Jr., Larry Wight, A.J. Kingsley, Kyle Inman, Brad Godshalk, Jeff Taylor, Matt Becker, Andrew Ferguson, Sean Beardsley, Max Hill, Nick Krause.
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #1 (25 laps): Matt Janczuk, Amy Holland, Brandon Carvey, Richard Murtaugh, Kearra Backus, Quinn Wallis, Kyle Devendorf, Robert Gage, Joshua Amodio, James Donaldson, Michael Root, Scott Kline, Remington Hamm, Brett Draper, Teddy Clayton Jr., Dorian Wahdan.
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #2 (25 laps): Chris Mackey, Brett Sears, Tony Finch II, Emmett Waldron, Jake Davis, Cody Manitta, A.J. Miller, Joe Kline, Wade Chrisman, Jim Spano, Stephen Marshall, Clayton Brewer III, Riley Rogala, Austin Germinio, Brandon Chretien, Kevan Cook, David Rogers, Buddy Leathley.
E&V Energy Novice Sportsman (15 laps): Jason Parkhurst, Josh Fellows, Skylar Greenfield, Jason Breezee, Brianna Murtaugh, Austin Cooper, Danny Allen, Jesse Morgan, Rick Kinney, Nathan Novak.
Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks (20 laps): Brennan Fitzgibbons, John Pietrowicz, Adam Hunt, Bob Buono, Todd Koegel, Brandon Barron, Casey Cunningham, Ronald Hawker, Edward Stevens, Jim Evans.
Demolition Derbies: Freddie White (Small Car), Mike Doney (Junk Run).
