Tim Sears Jr. to compete at home tracks during SummerFAST

Tim Sears Jr. will be participating in the SummerFAST event from Aug. 15-18, racing at Weedsport Speedway, Brewerton Speedway, Fulton Speedway, and Land of Legends Raceway.

 Photo provided

CENTRAL SQUARE — Tim Sears Jr. grew up watching his father and uncle compete in the world of DIRTcar racing around New York for as long as he can remember. He was always in the garage with them, learning and helping where he could, never missing a race.  

When he turned 15 years old, he decided it was time to take his turn sitting in the driver’s seat.

