FULTON — The runaway train known as Tim Sears Jr. kept rolling down the tracks Saturday at Fulton Speedway.
Sears won the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modified feature to run his incredible win streak to five consecutive races.
Other winners on Syracuse Haulers and Burdick Ford Night were David Rogers and Brandon Carvey (Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman), Bob Buono (Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks), and Skylar Greenfield (E&V Energy Novice Sportsman).
Colton Wilson and Ryan Richardson brought the Modified field to the initial green flag, with Wilson leading the opening two laps of 35-lap feature. Richardson took the lead on a lap 2 restart.
Ron Davis III moved into second from the ninth starting spot on lap 5, with 10th-starting Dave Marcuccilli charging up to third place.
Through 10 laps, Richardson was still quick out front with Marcuccilli, Davis, and Tim Sears Jr. making it a tight four-car race for the lead as they used every inch of the speedway looking for an advantage.
Davis used a power move on the bottom of the speedway to drive into the lead on lap 14, with Sears moving into second one lap later.
A yellow flag on lap 17 slowed the blistering pace that Davis, Sears, Richardson, and Marcuccilli were setting at the front of the field.
On lap 20, Davis and Sears were battling side by side for the lead around the speedway with Marcuccilli, Marshall Hurd, and Willy Decker Jr. showing in third through fifth.
Sears got the bite he needed as he powered by Davis with the winning pass on lap 21. Sears was never seriously challenged the rest of the way, recording his fifth-straight win.
Davis, Marcuccilli, Hurd, and Wilson completed the top five.
Fulton Speedway feature finishes
Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds (35 laps): Tim Sears Jr., Ron Davis III, David Marcuccilli, Marshall Hurd, Colton Wilson, Willy Decker Jr., Jeff Prentice, Todd Root, Justin Crisafulli, Chris Cunningham, Ryan Richardson, Matt Janczuk, Jeff Taylor, Andrew Ferguson, Max Hill, Matt Becker, Billy Dunn, Corey Barker, Sean Beardsley.
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #1 (25 laps): David Rogers, Chris Mackey, Teddy Clayton Jr., A.J. Miller, Richard Murtaugh, Kearra Backus, Quinn Wallis, Emmett Waldron, Kevan Cook, Justin Buff, Riley Rogala, Billy Sauve, Michael Root, Jim Spano, Savannah Laflair, Rocky Grosso, Brandon Chretien, Tony Finch III, Joe Kline, Amy Holland, Jake Davis.
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #2 (25 laps): Brandon Carvey, Austin Germinio, Matt Janczuk, Kyle Devendorf, Wade Chrisman, Andrew Buff, Ryan Dolbear, Brett Sears, Cody Manitta, James Donaldson, Brett Draper, Jordan Millard, Robert Gage, Joshua Amodio, Dustin Hutton, Scott Kline, Tim Gareau, Buddy Leathley, Clayton Brewer III, Jonathan Murphy, Dorian Wahdan.
Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks (20 laps): Bob Buono, Ronald Hawker, Ron Marsden, Russ Marsden, Edward Stevens, Jim Evans, Brennan Fitzgibbons, Darik VanEpps, Casey Cunningham, Brandon Barron, Todd Koegel, Greg Brockway.
E&V Energy Novice Sportsman (15 laps): Skylar Greenfield, Jason Parkhurst Jr., Josh Fellows, Danny Allen, Austin Cooper, Brianna Murtaugh, Justin Breezee, Michael Wight, Nathan Novak, Steven Tabor, Jason Breezee, Rick Kinney.
