FULTON — Tim Sears Jr. made the decision to skip the Lebanon Valley Super DIRTcar Series event to run Saturday for the Fulton Speedway track championship. That decision paid dividends as he won his eighth Tracey Road DIRTcar Modified feature and the 2022 title on Dot Foods and Neivel Precision Plumbing Night.

Sears came into the final point night 16 points ahead of defending track champion Ron Davis III, and 33 ahead of Dave Marcuccilli, setting the stage for the 35-lap feature on the final weekly racing event of Fulton’s 2022 season.

