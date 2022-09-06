FULTON — Tim Sears Jr. made the decision to skip the Lebanon Valley Super DIRTcar Series event to run Saturday for the Fulton Speedway track championship. That decision paid dividends as he won his eighth Tracey Road DIRTcar Modified feature and the 2022 title on Dot Foods and Neivel Precision Plumbing Night.
Sears came into the final point night 16 points ahead of defending track champion Ron Davis III, and 33 ahead of Dave Marcuccilli, setting the stage for the 35-lap feature on the final weekly racing event of Fulton’s 2022 season.
Sears started the feature in 18th and quickly worked his way to the front, taking the lead on a lap 18 caution and restart. Once out front, nobody seriously challenged Sears the rest of the way as he celebrated in victory lane with family and friends.
Other 2022 track champions are Andrew Buff (Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman) and Ron Hawker (Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks).
Besides Tim Sears, other feature winners Saturday were Cody Manitta and Chris Mackey (Sportsman), Larry Wight (Empire Super Sprints), John Pietrowicz (Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks), and Danny Allen (E&V Energy Novice Sportsman).
Sean Beardsley grabbed the lead at the start of the 35-lap Modified feature and stretched it to a full straightaway lead by lap 5 as Colton Wilson, Corey Barker, Todd Root, and Dave Marcuccilli raced for second through fifth.
On lap 10 Beardsley, Wilson, and Root were in a tight battle up front. Sears was fourth and charging.
Lap 13 saw Root drive into the lead with Sears in tow. The pair ran side by side for a few laps when a caution on lap 18 slowed the pace.
On the restart, Sears made the winning pass. He led the rest of the way for his eighth win of the season and the track title. Larry Wight, Davis, Marcuccilli, and Root completed the top five.
The first 25-lap Sportsman feature saw Dave Moyer and Stephen Marshall swap the lead. They were in a four-car breakaway at the front with Cody Manitta and Richard Murtaugh by lap 5.
Marshall regained the lead on lap 9 and was in a three-car battle at the front with Moyer and Manitta. Murtaugh and Emmett Waldron were still in contention.
With 10 laps to go, Marshall held a 10-car-length advantage with Moyer, Manitta, Waldron, and Murtaugh still in the top five.
Marshall and Moyer were racing side by side for the lead until lap 23 when the two came together with their race ending in turn 3 with damaged cars.
That set up a green-white-checkers finish. Manitta won his third feature of the year, followed by Murtaugh, Brandon Carvey, Waldron, and Jason Parkhurst Jr.
The second 25-lap feature was for the track championship between Andrew Buff who started 12th, and Chris Mackey, who started sixth.
Clayton Brewer III grabbed the lead before a caution flag waved on lap 2 with a multi-car tangle in turns 1 and 2. One of them involved was Buff, who had nowhere to go. His car was able to continue from the back of the field.
Brewer held a big lead over Mackey by lap 5, with Dorian Wahdan, Rocky Grosso, and Jimmy Moyer racing for position in the top five.
Brewer and Mackey were racing side by side for the lead on lap 10, with Wade Chrisman, Wahdan, and Moyer still in contention. Mackey found the power he needed on lap 12 to drive by Brewer and into the lead.
On lap 23, a caution flag was waved when Brewer slowed. After the restart, Mackey outran Buff for the win. Wade Chrisman, Moyer, and Kyle Devendorf finished third through fifth.
With his second-place finish, Andrew Buff took the DIRTcar Sportsman track title.
Thirty-one Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints signed in to the pit area Saturday night for a 25-lap feature that came down to the last lap.
Jason Barney took the initial lead as he looked to run away early. On lap 6, Larry Wight moved into second and took off after Barney. Wight drove into the top spot on lap 13.
Just when it looked like Wight might cruise to the win, Davie Franek caught Wight as the two battled in heavy traffic, with Franek taking the lead on lap 21.
Still racing in heavy traffic, the race came down to the final lap and the final corner. Wight threw a big slide job on Franek in turns 3 and 4, and Wight won by 0.295 of a second at the checkers. Jonathan Preston, Jason Barney, and Paulie Colagiovanni completed the top five.
Over the entire second half of the 20-lap Hobby Stocks feature, Bob Buono and John Pietrowicz battled lap after lap. On lap 17, Pietrowicz took advantage of a lapped car that slowed Buono. Pietrowicz made the pass and picked up his second win of the year. Buono, Ron Hawker, Jim Evans, and Brennan Fitzgibbons rounded out the top five.
Hawker claimed the 2022 Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stock track title.
Danny Allen led every lap of the 15-lap E&V Energy Novice feature to close out the race night. Mod Lites racer Kyle Demo finished second, with Joe Wilcox, Rick Kinney, and Phil Loosen completing the top five.
Fulton Speedway feature finishes
Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds (35 laps): Tim Sears Jr., Larry Wight, Ron Davis III, David Marcuccilli, Todd Root, Colton Wilson, Corey Barker, Tommy Collins, Jason Parkhurst, Chris Cunningham, Andrew Ferguson, Matt Caprara, Sean Beardsley, Justin Crisafulli, Robert Gage, Marshall Hurd, Alex Tonkin, Tim Harris, A.J. Kingsley, Matt Becker, Ryan Richardson, Bob Henry Jr., Jeff Prentice, Amy Holland.
Track Champion: Tim Sears Jr.
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #1 (25 laps): Cody Manitta, Richard Murtaugh, Brandon Carvey, Emmett Waldron, Jason Parkhurst, Joe Kline, Bailey Groves, Jake Davis, Brett Sears, Savannah Laflair, A.J. Miller, Bobby Sweeney, Tim Falter, Josh Fellows, Stephen Marshall, David Moyer, Quinn Wallis, Chris Hulsizer, Austin Cooper.
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #2 (25 laps): Chris Mackey, Andrew Buff, Wade Chrisman, Jimmy Moyer, Kyle Devendorf, Rocky Grosso, Dorian Wahdan, Matthew Richardson, Tim Gareau, Brett Draper, Billy Sauve, Clayton Brewer III, Tyler Murray, Teddy Clayton Jr., Ryan Dolbear, Jamie Kamrowski, Ed Downing.
Track Champion: Andrew Buff
Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks (20 laps): John Petrovich, Bob Buono, Ronald Hawker, Jim Evans, Brennan Fitzgibbons, Adam Hunt, Casey Cunningham, Brandon Barron, Shawn Hurd, Edward Stevens.
Track Champion: Ron Hawker
E&V Energy Novice Sportsman (15 laps): Danny Allen, Kyle Demo, Joe Wilcox, Rick Kinney, Phillip Loosen, Hunter Hollenbeck, Matthew Backus, Alan McDonald, Dwight Nichols, Joshua Hughto, Brianna Murtaugh, Nathan Novak.
Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints (25 laps): Larry Wight, David Franek, Jonathan Preston, Jason Barney, Paulie Colagiovanni, Jordan Poirier, Joe Trenca, Scott Holcomb, Scott Kreutter, Shawn Donath, Dylan Swiernik, Matt Farnham, Matt Billings, Matt Tanner, Jeff Cook, Steve Glover, Bryan Howland, Chad Miller, Keith Granholm, Kelly Hebing, Dalton Rombough, Reese Nowotarski, Tyler Cartier, Chuck Hebing, Jordan Hutton, Chris Hile.
