FULTON — Tim Sears Jr. extended his Fulton Speedway win streak to three in Saturday’s 35-lap feature for the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, holding off a late-race challenge from Ron Davis III.
Other winners on Regional Truck & Trailer and Ehrlich Pest Control Night were Cody Manitta and Dave Rogers (Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman), Jim Evans (Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks), Jason Parkhurst Jr. (E&V Energy Novice Sportsman), and Mike Mullen (AmeriCU Mod Lites).
In the DIRTcar Modified feature, Nick Krause took off from his front-row starting position and by lap 5 had a half a straightaway lead over Bob Henry Jr. Also chasing the leader were Dave Marcuccilli, Todd Root, Jeff Taylor, and Ron Davis III.
Henry grabbed the lead on a lap 11 restart but gave up the point to Davis after another caution and restart.
At the halfway point Davis still led while Sears, Henry, Marcuccilli, and Root filled out the top five.
With 10 laps to go, Davis led Sears by 10 car lengths with Sears looking for a quick lane on the speedway to close ground. Lapped traffic allowed Sears to close in on Davis and then use the traffic to his advantage when Davis got stuck behind a slower car, allowing Sears to drive into the lead on lap 31.
Davis threw everything he had at Sears to get the lead back, but to no avail. Sears was the first under the checkers for his third straight win.
Davis, Marcuccilli, Marshall Hurd, and Corey Barker finished second through fifth.
In the first 25-lap DIRTcar Sportsman feature, Clayton Brewer led the opening couple of laps before Cody Manitta made a power move exiting turn 4, going from fourth place to the lead.
With 10 laps showing on the scoring tower, Manitta was in control of the race while Brewer, Wade Chrisman, Austin Germinio, and Zach Sobotka raced for second through fifth. Manitta lengthened his lead to a full straightaway with 10 laps to go.
Over the final laps and with no caution flags to slow the pace, Manitta cruised to the win over Brett Sears, Chris Mackey, Chrisman, and Germinio.
In the second Sportsman feature, Dave Rogers bolted out to a half a straightaway lead by lap 5 as Joe Kline, Kyle Devendorf, Richard Murtaugh, and Kevan Cook battled within the top five.
Through 10 laps, Rogers was on rails, building a straightaway lead over Kline.
Rogers cruised to his first career win at Fulton Speedway. Kline, Kyle Devendorf, Richard Murtaugh, and Brandon Carvey completed the top five.
Ron Hawker led the opening two laps of the 20-lap Hobby Stock feature when Brandon Barron sped into the top spot. After hounding Barron for several laps, Jim Evans took the lead on lap 11. Evans drove away for his first feature win. Barron, Brennan Fitzgibbons, Ron Marsden, and Hawker completed the top five.
Jason Parkhurst was once again impressive in winning his second straight Novice Sportsman feature. He took the lead from Austin Cooper after a lap 5 caution flag and restart. From there, Parkhurst rolled to the win over Josh Fellows, Jason Breezee, Cooper, and Skylar Greenfield.
Mike Mullen was the class of the field in the 20-lap Mod Lites feature. He took the lead on a lap 3 restart and dominated the rest of the way.
Tom Mackey, Tucker Halliday, Kyle Demo, and Joel Moller rounded out the top five.
This Saturday, May 28, Monroe Mechanical will present the program featuring the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints, the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, and the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks.
The grandstands open at 5 p.m., and racing starts at 7 p.m.
See www.fultonspeedway.com for ticket information and more details.
FULTON SPEEDWAY FEATURE FINISHES
Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds (35 laps): Tim Sears Sr., Ron Davis III, David Marcuccilli, Marshall Hurd, Corey Barker, Todd Root, Bob Henry Jr., Jeff Taylor, Justin Crisafulli, Tommy Collins, Sean Beardsley, Dylan Zacharias, Jeff Prentice, Ryan Richardson, Colton Wilson, Matt Becker, Nick Krause, Andrew Ferguson.
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #1 (25 laps): Cody Manitta, Brett Sears, Chris Mackey, Wade Chrisman, Austin Germinio, Clayton Brewer III, Zach Sobotka, Tony Finch II, Nick Root, Ryan Dolbear, Quinn Wallis, Teddy Clayton Jr., Robert Gage, Billy Sauve, Rocky Grosso, Scott Kline, Joseph Buonagurio, Remington Hamn.
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #2 (25 laps): David Rogers, Joe Kline, Kyle Devendorf, Richard Murtaugh, Brandon Carvey, Andrew Buff, A.J. Miller, Tyler Murray, Amy Holland, Jake David, Tyler Corcoran, Zachary Buff, Emmett Waldron, Kevan Cook, Kearra Backus, James Donaldson, Jim Spano, Joshua Amodio, Buddy Leathley.
Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks (20 laps): Jim Evans, Brandon Barron, Brennan Fitzgibbons, Ron Marsden, Ronald Hawker, Casey Cunningham, Bob Buono, Todd Koegel, Edward Stevens.
E&V Energy Novice Sportsman (15 laps): Jason Parkhurst, Josh Fellows, Jason Breezee, Austin Cooper, Skylar Greenfield, Danny Allen, Nathan Novak, Justin Breezee, Brianna Murtaugh.
AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites (20 laps): Michael Mullen, Thomas Mackey, Tucker Halliday, Kyle Demo, Joel Moller, Matt Kitts, Jammer Applegate, Clayton Brewer III, Roger Olschewske Jr.
