FULTON — Just 16 points separate the top three drivers in the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modified standings heading into Saturday’s racing program at Fulton Speedway.
Tim Sears Jr. has 611 points to lead the way, but Dave Marcuccilli is a close second with 604 points. Ron Davis III has 595 points, just 16 behind Sears.
Other division leaders are Chris Mackey in the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman class, and Casey Cunningham in the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks.
There are four point-paying events left in the Fulton Speedway season, beginning with this Saturday’s program sponsored by Ferris Mowers.
The pits will open at 4 p.m., with the grandstands opening at 5 p.m. and racing starting at 7 p.m.
Fans 18 and younger receive free grandstand admission.
Saturday’s racing will include features for the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks, and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.
Here are the leaders in points coming into Saturday’s action.
Modifieds: Tim Sears Jr. (611), Dave Marcuccilli (604), Ron Davis III (595), Marshall Hurd (556), Todd Root (489).
Sportsman: Chris Mackey (594), Andrew Buff (583), Amy Holland (567), Emmett Waldron (560), Quinn Wallis (560).
Hobby Stocks: Casey Cunningham (614), Ron Hawker (608), Bob Buono (606), Jim Evans (568), Brennan Fitzgibbons (556).
