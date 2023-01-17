LATHAM — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association has announced tickets are now on sale for the state dual-meet tournament and the individual state championships.
The state dual-meet championships are set for Jan. 28 at SRC Arena on the Onondaga Community College campus.
Twenty-four teams will compete in two divisions for a team state championship.
Each team will compete in three pool-play matches, with the top four teams in each division advancing to the semifinals. Each of the 11 sections in the state will send a representative to the event (except Section VII in Division 1).
There will be two at-large entries for Division 1, and one at-large entry for Division 2.
Tickets are available only online by visiting www.gofan.co/NYSPHSAA.
The association has released its full schedule for this event, which is a one-session, one-day tournament.
Opening ceremonies will be at 8:45 a.m., and pool play will begin at 9 a.m.
The semifinals are set for 2:30 p.m., with the finals at 5 p.m.
The individual state championships will be held Feb. 24-25 at Albany’s MVP Arena, previously known at the Times Union Center.
Tickets can be purchased for one or multiple sessions at the box office in person or online at Ticketmaster at www.mvparena.com/events.
Three ticket packages are being offered for the tournament including a premium package in which an attendee would receive a ticket for each of the first two sessions and a third ticket for the last session in a premium seating area within 15 rows of the floor for the finals only.
Also available will be a one-session ticket as well as a three-session package without premium seating.
All seating is general admission except for premium seating for the finals. Premium seating will not be sold separately.
For the individual state tourney, the Session 1 (Friday) schedule calls for preliminaries starting at 10 a.m., quarterfinals at 3 p.m., and wrestlebacks from 4:30-8 p.m.
The schedule for Session 2 (Saturday) features the semifinals at 9:30 a.m., followed by wrestlebacks and consolation finals.
Session 3 is the Saturday finals, which start at 6 p.m.
The individual championships are in their 18th year of a two-division format and will follow a similar schedule to last year’s event. In 2022, NYSPHSAA expanded to allow an additional 120 wrestlers to fill the byes in the brackets using a formula based on a wrestler’s current season and previous season’s performances. The at-large slots starting last year bring the total number of participants to nearly 500 despite the elimination of two weight classes in 2020.
Qualifiers will hail from the 11 NYSPHSAA sections, as well as from the Public Schools Athletic League (PSAL) of New York City and the Catholic High School Athletic Association (CHSAA).
