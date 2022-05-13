OSWEGO — It was just over one week before Emilia Georgi was set to board a plane to the United States to begin her foreign exchange program.
The only problem? She had no idea where the plane would be taking her.
“Some people get their host families like half a year before. I got mine a week before my flight,” Georgi said. “They called me and were like, ‘OK, you’re going to go to Oswego next week. … I had, like, one call with them before I came over.”
Georgi, a native of Germany, has spent the 2021-22 school year as a foreign exchange student at Oswego High School, making new friends, learning new sports, and cultivating unforgettable memories.
Even with the late notice as to her home for the following year, everything worked out, as Georgi said the time with her host family has “been really good.”
“We’ve had a lot of fun experiences,” she said. “We had a great time.”
Georgi said she soon noticed a lot of differences between the United States and Germany, including when it comes to sports.
“The school is totally different, and how you guys celebrate Christmas is different. The food is different,” said Georgi. “I could literally say everything, everything’s just different here.”
Once the school year began, she was quick to make friends, with varsity girls lacrosse captain Azalia Avery saying she introduced herself to Emilia during the first period of school.
“We have our first period class together,” said Avery. “I went up to her and was like, ‘Hey, here’s my Snapchat. I’m on the lacrosse team, I do volleyball. You should play.’ She was really nervous at first, and I would just make her talk to me every day. And now we’re, like, really close.”
While she is a figure skater back home, Georgi did not participate in any fall sports at OHS. Come winter-time, however, that changed.
“I did not play any fall sports, and I was just sitting in my room all the time,” Georgi said. “You get some school friends, but not really connections to people. So I was like, ‘I’m just going to try something to get involved, meet friends.’”
That something ended up being hockey, with Georgi saying she signed up “because I thought it’s interesting to try.”
“About a week before the season, she stopped in my room and asked if I was the guy to talk to for hockey,” said OHS varsity girls hockey coach Mike Fierro. “I said yes, and she said she’s a foreign exchange student from Germany and she’d like to play. I asked her if she’d ever played before, and she said no. I said, well, hockey’s a tough sport to pick up.”
Similar to Georgi’s initial flight to the U.S., the late notice worked out, as she joined the team and “picked it up really fast,” according to teammate Kat Winchek.
“I heard that we were getting a foreign exchange student on the hockey team, and I was so excited. I met her, and she’s such a fun-spirited person,” Winchek said. “During hockey, I tried to help her out. She picked it up really fast. But I would pass to her, and we would talk. Now I drive her to and from lacrosse practice. I got to know her really well, and she’s such a fun person. I can’t get enough. She’s so much fun.”
Fellow hockey teammate Bella Koproski said she first met Georgi in the team’s locker room.
“I saw her in the locker room, she picked out her locker, and I was like, ‘Who is that person?’” said Koproski. “After a little bit, getting to help her and know her and everything, it was like an immediate click, a bond together, and it was awesome.”
Fierro said that Georgi “fit right in” with the Bucs’ squad, and she seemed to agree, saying her teammates “were all super nice.”
Her athletic exploits didn’t end at hockey, however. Georgi also joined the varsity girls lacrosse team at Oswego in the spring, playing with not only many of her hockey teammates but also under Fierro, who is an assistant coach for the girls lacrosse squad.
OHS varsity girls lacrosse head coach Ted Beers, who said he spent six months in Germany in college, “had a nice conversation” with Emilia after she approached Fierro about joining the team.
Beers said Georgi was clear in her desire to simply “have fun and be a part of the group.” Just as Winchek said with hockey, Beers noted that Georgi was quick to pick up lacrosse.
“After she really started figuring things out, she’s really done well with it,” said Beers. “She’s played in several games for us. She’s had a blast. I think she’s really enjoyed herself here.”
“For lacrosse, I helped her out a bunch, and she picked it up so quick,” Koproski said. “I was like, ‘How have you never played this sport before?’ She’s such a quick learner.”
Georgi said the experience of participating in high school sports is much different than in Germany.
“It’s so much better here. We don’t really have school sports. When you go to school, you don’t play a sport through the school. When you want to play a sport, you just pick a club in your hometown,” Georgi said. “It’s totally different, but I like it a lot more here. It’s easier to get into a sport, you can try a lot more. I picked my sport there for seven years and I never did something else. Here, you can try what you want. I really liked it.”
As for the decision to play sports for the Bucs? Georgi said it was “the best decision” she’s made since coming to Oswego.
“Just because I made so many friends, and both of my teams, they were so supportive and helped me through the whole year,” said Georgi. “It was the best thing I ever did here. … From the first second, I’ve felt really welcomed, and it was so nice. … And also, I can literally feel it when we’re playing lacrosse, they’re hyping me up and being so nice. I really love it.”
But as the lacrosse season winds down, both the school year and Georgi’s time in Oswego also are creeping to a close. Upon returning to Germany, Georgi will have to finish another year of school before graduating, something she said was “worth it.”
“Not many people do it, because I would be done this year,” she said. “All my friends are graduating this year, but I’m going to have another 12th grade. But I learned English, I made new friends. I got to know a whole different culture, so I think it’s worth it.”
Her teammates certainly thought it was worth it as well, with all three saying they found things to take away from their experience with Emilia.
Koproski, who is committed to play women’s lacrosse at Clarkson University, said it was “surprising” to hear of the differences between the two countries when it comes to sports.
“Like, I love lacrosse, and she’s never heard of it before. That’s so interesting, like what do you guys do that we don’t do?” Koproski said. “And then to hear the stuff that she does back home and the sports that she plays, that sounds amazing. Like, I want to just go there for a year like she does here, just to try it out.”
“Getting to experience her first time playing it is so much fun,” said Winchek. “Also, the words she taught us.”
Avery said her time with Georgi helped her take away an “appreciation for different things,” noting that Georgi found many of those in Oswego.
“I feel like it’s the small things that matter,” Avery said. “The sports, the new people.”
While Georgi will soon return to Germany and leave the United States behind, the memories she made will stick with her for a lifetime.
“I’m sure she’ll stay in contact with quite a large number of the girls,” said Beers. “For Emilia, I think she’s built quite a lot of memories to go home with too.”
“I’m always going to have family and friends here, and I’m going to tell everyone how cool it is to try a new sport,” said Georgi. “How the whole experience is so … everything’s different. Take a small thing out of everything.”
