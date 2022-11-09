CORTLAND — The SUNY Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) has recognized three Oswego State men’s soccer athletes for their accomplishments during the 2022 season.
Graduate student Caleb Munski and junior Kyle Gehnrich both earned second-team all-conference honors, while senior Kieran Gilroy was named to the third team.
Munski finishes his career at Oswego State with a second-team nod after proving to be one of the premiere defenders in the conference. Munksi has broken the all-time games started record as well as the total career minutes played record. The Liverpool native finished his career with 6,070 minutes played and 66 games started.
Gehnrich also earned second-team recognition as he led the team in assists (2) and shots (31), and was second in shots on goal (14). This is the Commack native’s first all-conference selection.
Gilroy earned third-team honors as he was tied for fifth in the conference in goals (8) and ninth in the conference in points (17). The North Bellmore native led the Lakers in goals (8) and points (17). He was second in shots (27) and tied with Gehnrich for second in shots on goal (14).
The Lakers finished their season 5-8-2 overall and 2-5-2 in the SUNYAC.
Lucas Fecci of Oneonta was the SUNYAC’s Huntley Parker Offensive Player of the Year. Ian Blugh of Cortland and Joe Vogt of Geneseo were named the Fred Holloway Co-Defensive Players of the Year in the conference.
