SUNYAC Awardees

Alex DiCarloShane Bull and Cal Schell

OSWEGO — Three players from the Oswego State men’s hockey team have been recognized by the SUNYAC, with two Lakers making all-conference teams and one player named to the all-rookie team.

Senior forward Alex DiCarlo was named second-team all-conference, and junior forward Shane Bull was named third-team all-conference.

