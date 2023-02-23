OSWEGO — Three players from the Oswego State men’s hockey team have been recognized by the SUNYAC, with two Lakers making all-conference teams and one player named to the all-rookie team.
Senior forward Alex DiCarlo was named second-team all-conference, and junior forward Shane Bull was named third-team all-conference.
Freshman goaltender Cal Schell earned all-rookie team honors.
DiCarlo, a Niagara Falls, Ontario, native, is second on Oswego State with 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) in 22 games played this season. DiCarlo posted a goal in Oswego State’s most recent contest against SUNY Fredonia.
His 12 goals leads the Lakers.
DiCarlo is an alternate captain this year for the Lakers. In three seasons with the program, heading into playoffs, DiCarlo has 68 points (35 goals, 33 assists) in 70 games played.
Bull, a Brooklin, Ontario, native took the top spot for points after a five-point weekend against Buffalo State and Fredonia. He leads the Lakers with 27 points (9 goals, 18 assists) in 25 games played. His 18 assists leads the Lakers, and is tied for second in the SUNYAC.
Going into the SUNYAC semifinals on Saturday, Bull is riding a four-game point streak. In two seasons with the Lakers so far, Bull has 41 points (12 goals, 29 assists) in 46 games, nearly doubling his point total from last season (3 goals, 11 assists — 14 points).
Schell, as a freshman, has played a majority of Oswego State’s games this year, playing in 21 contests while starting in 20 of them. His one non-start came at Plattsburgh State during the Cardinals’ tournament in early January, where Schell came on in relief for Eric Green.
Schell, a Burlington, Ontario, native has posted a 2.19 goals-against average (43 goals allowed) and a .924 save percentage, which are third and fourth in the SUNYAC, respectively. The netminder also has two shutouts on the season — his first was at Morrisville on Feb. 8, and his second was against Fredonia on Saturday.
