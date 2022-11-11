Three Lakers receive all-conference field hockey honors Nov 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CORTLAND — The SUNY Athletic Conference has recognized three Oswego State field hockey athletes for their accomplishments during the 2022 season. Senior midfielder Kacie Simzer, senior defender Kaitlyn Mastracco, and senior goalkeeper Erica Scheblein have earned all-conference recognition.Simzer was named to the first team. The Clinton native had career highs in goals (17), assists (2), points (36), shots (68), shots on goal (49), game-winning goals (3), and minutes (1,106). Simzer also led the conference in goals, points, and shots on goal. She was second in the SUNYAC in shots and third in game-winning goals. Simzer also tied the all-time record for goals in a single game twice this season, as well as tying the all-time Oswego State total points in a game mark with eight.Scheblein also made the first team, and was named the conference’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year.The Bayville native led the conference in save percentage (.844), was second in saves per game (7.75), and third in goals-against average (1.46). Mastracco was named to the all-conference second team. The senior defender was second on the team in goals (10), points (22), shots (49), shots on goal (30) and defensive saves (2). The Rome product was a perfect 4-for-4 in penalty stroke attempts on the season, putting her at the top of the conference. Mastracco also finished sixth in the conference in goals. The Lakers finished their season 8-8 overall and 1-5 in the conference. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Fulton man arrested after meeting teen on social media app FCSD board proposes shift in ELA curriculum Oswego County Prevention Coalition explains results from recent student survey Latest e-Edition November 11, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFifteen graduate from Oswego County Regional Police AcademyFulton man arrested after meeting teen on social media appCorrections officer found to have inappropriate relationship with inmateEdward J. FarfagliaAnne M. BeshuresMichael ‘Mike’ A. LongoAndrea CollinsJeffrey Andrew AldrichJoe Cortini and the Jazz Mafia Trio perform at Tavern on the LockEllen Kane Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
