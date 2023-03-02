SYRACUSE — Three members of the Oswego State women’s hockey team were named to all-league teams from the Northeast Women’s Hockey League.
Senior Amanda Zenstein picked up First Team honors for the NEWHL.
As a defenseman, Zenstein picked up 17 points (4 goals, 13 assists) for the Lakers, more than doubling her point total from her junior season (8 points).
Zenstein played in 26 games for Oswego State this season, finishing her career at 50 games for the Lakers after transferring from Elmira College prior to the 2021-22 season.
Senior Ariella Haas was named to the Second Team All-League after a 20-point season (6 goals, 14 assists) in 26 games played. She recorded one less point than her junior season, where she had 21 points (6 goals, 15 assists). Haas’ 20 points led Oswego State this season.
Haas, also a transfer from Elmira College, played two seasons for the Lakers, playing in 50 games total. She was an assistant captain this season for Oswego State.
Also named to the Second Team was sophomore Simone Bednarik. In 23 games this season — missing a few games due to the World University Games for Slovakia during the season — Bednarik tacked on 16 points (6 goals, 10 assists).
Bednarik is now up to 42 games played in her two seasons for Oswego State, totaling 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists).
The Oswego State women’s hockey team finished its season with a 14-11-1 (11-6-1 NEWHL) record, falling in double overtime at SUNY Cortland, 1-0, in the NEWHL semifinals last Saturday.
The Lakers finished third in the NEWHL for the regular season.
