OSWEGO — Tyler Thompson and Dave Danzer won the twin 35-lap features for the Novelis Supermodifieds during Saturday’s racing program at Oswego Speedway.
Thompson drove to victory in the first 35-lap race in the No. 98T car. Joe Gosek finished second, and Jeff Abold, Dan Connors Jr., and Brandon Bellinger completed the top 10.
Danzer took the checkered flag in the second 35-lap supermodified feature. Rounding out the top five were Bellinger, Thompson, Mike Bruce, and Abold.
Garrett Zacharias won the 30-lap main event for the Sunoco New York Super Stocks over Brian Hallett, Jacob Christman, Jacob Gustafson, and Seth Zacharias.
Compass Credit Union sponsored the program.
Danzer and Dave Shullick Jr. won 12-lap supermodified heats.
Winning super stock heats were Gustafson, Hallett, and Zacharias.
Next up at Oswego Speedway is the June 18 program sponsored by CME Electrical Supply. The J&S Paving 350 Supers will compete in twin 25-lap features, and there will also be twin 20-lap features for the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers.
Feature finishes
1st Supermodified Feature (35 laps): 1. Tyler Thompson (98T), 2. Joe Gosek (00), 3. Jeff Abold (05), 4. Dan Connors Jr. (01), 5. Brandon Bellinger (02), 6. Mike Bruce (22), 7. Mike Bruce (22), 8. Logan Rayvals (94), 9. Jack Patrick (90), 10. Camden Proud (54), 11. Tim Snyder (0), 12. Dave Shullick Jr. (95), 13. Ryan Locke (37), 14. Lou LeVea Jr. (83), 15. Hal LaTulip (56).
2nd Supermodified Feature (35 laps): 1. Dave Danzer (52), 2. Brandon Bellinger (02), 3. Tyler Thompson (98T), 4. Mike Bruce (22), 5. Jeff Abold (05), 6. Jack Patrick (90), 7. Dan Connors Jr. (01), 8. Camden Proud (54), 9. Logan Rayvals (94), 10. Dave Shullick Jr. (95), 11. Tim Snyder (0), 12. Joe Gosek (00), 13. Lou LeVea Jr. (83), 14. Hal LaTulip (56).
Super Stock Feature (30 laps): 1. Garrett Zacharias (71), 2. Brian Hallett (36), 3. Jacob Christman (48X), 4. Jacob Gustafson (5), 5. Seth Zacharias (17Z), 6. Nate Peckham (90), 7. Terry Cheetham (11), 8. Josh Hunter (09), 9. Brandon Oltra (13H), 10. Cole Hicks (46), 11. Jason Duke Sr. (13), 12. David Bailey (33), 13. Paul Godby (74), 14. Jason Duke Jr. (18), 15. Tim Faro (99), 16. Kirk Willis (75), 17. Lee Sharpsteen (8), 18. Robert Newman (77), 19. David Shaw (0), 20. Brad Haynes (13X).
