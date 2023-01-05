Ariella Haas vs. Amherst College

Oswego State’s Ariella Haas looks for a pass to an open teammate during the Lakers’ 3-0 loss to Amherst College on Tuesday. 

 Lexi Fragapane photo

Laker women’s hockey gets back into league play this weekend

OSWEGO — After the extended winter break, Oswego State women’s hockey head coach Mark Digby said it’s been “rewarding” to see his players actually enjoy January in the college hockey season.

