Laker women’s hockey gets back into league play this weekend
OSWEGO — After the extended winter break, Oswego State women’s hockey head coach Mark Digby said it’s been “rewarding” to see his players actually enjoy January in the college hockey season.
Most players will say “it’s the best time of the year,” Digby added, but last year for the Lakers, it was anything but that. Oswego State had two cancellations due to COVID-19 — first against Amherst College then against Stevenson University — and didn’t end up playing until Jan. 9.
There’s only a handful of players that have actually experienced a January with Oswego State before COVID-19, but all the players are “figuring it out slowly,” Digby said.
“If you utilize it the right way, you can get a lot accomplished and you can maintain a pretty tight schedule without it being so loose that you don’t really get anything accomplished and you lack structure,” Digby said. “Trying to find that balance between structure and providing them an opportunity to do fun things on their own … it’s tough at times. But when players approach it the right way, it’s a lot of fun for coaches to see the team come together.”
After a couple weeks of practice, Oswego State hosted Amherst College —which currently sits No. 5 in the U.S. College Hockey Online Division III women’s hockey poll — on Tuesday, ultimately falling 3-0 to the Mammoth.
Lexi Levy made 41 saves in the loss for the Lakers. Amherst’s third goal was an empty-net goal.
“When I look back at some of the best games that we played in the first half, that grit, that passion that we generally play with, would’ve been the first thing anybody would’ve commented on. (On Tuesday), it would not have been,” Digby said. “I don’t think we played poor. But I don’t think we played good, either.”
Now, it’s about getting back into “game mode,” Digby said. Oswego State (8-5, 6-2 NEWHL) gets right back into league play this weekend. The Lakers host SUNY Potsdam today, and then host SUNY Canton on Saturday.
“You come back, and I didn’t think our timing was off but it wasn’t totally on. There were some little weak points we have to get better at,” Digby said. “We’ve got enough talent to be successful. It’s just getting the pieces connected at the right time. … You’ve just got to hope you can keep pulling lessons out of the losses vs. good teams to make us more prepared the next time that we play those teams.”
Last time against those two squads, the Bears defeated the Lakers 2-1 before Oswego State bounced back for a 4-1 win against the Roos. Both games were on the road in the beginning of November. The win against Canton sparked an eight-game win streak for Oswego State.
Digby mentioned the Lakers are an “entirely different team” compared to the last time they squared up against Potsdam. And with the somewhat quick turnaround between the loss against Amherst and the battle against Potsdam, it’s nice “to get rolling again” quickly, compared to having to sit on the loss against Plattsburgh State on Dec. 3 for a month.
“When you can see somebody early on and see them again second semester, you assume they have grown, and you hope you have grown more,” Digby said. “Any time you can have that growth and improvement, it’s certainly a sign of the direction the program’s headed in. Hopefully we’ll have a little more jump than the last time we played them.”
Heading into the second semester, Digby said he’s noticed his players start to use his own words: playing to the team’s identity.
Digby has said previously that he wants his team to play gritty, and to be a hard team to play against.
“They all buy-in at first. Everybody comes to a program, or stays at a program, because you believe in the process that the program’s going through,” Digby said. “When things don’t go well, not that people lose buy-in, but they start to question themselves. They start to question everything, just as we do as coaches, it’s understandable — that’s human nature. But when you maintain structure, and the focus on the same philosophy regardless of result, then you start getting results.”
But as always, there’s goals of winning the NEWHL championship in March, and it comes down to “playing connected.” Even though it was a loss against Amherst, Digby said there were “enough flashes” of positive notes, that he thinks the team “can grow enough by the end of the year to fix that stuff.”
“To be the team that finally either gets that league championship or gets into the league tournament, this group can do it. They understand that. … This can be a special group. They’ve got enough talent,” Digby said. “It’s just getting the understanding of that to relate to the physical (side of things) and how do the pieces tie in together? If we can get them there again, which we were in the first semester, I think we’ll be in good shape.”
