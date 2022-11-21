Third-period goal by Shines gives Lakers 1-0 win and weekend sweep of league opponent SUNY Cortland Nov 21, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CORTLAND — The Oswego State women’s hockey team earned a 1-0 victory at Cortland on Saturday.This completed their second straight sweep of a Northeast Women’s Hockey League opponent.Joanna Hiebert played a brilliant game, making 31 saves for the shutout. Morgan Shines scored at 15:26 of the third period, assisted by Kensie Malone.Oswego State improved to 5-1 in the NEWHL and 5-3 overall. Cortland dropped to 2-2 in the NEWHL and 4-2 overall.The first period was scoreless, and Oswego State held an 8-7 edge in shots for the stanza.Oswego State’s penalty-kill unit continued to shine in the second period, killing off two more penalties, with Hiebert making several high-pressure saves among her 15 during the period.Much of the third period was hotly contested until Shines found the back of the net with less than five minutes remaining in the game. It was Shines’ first goal of the year.Hiebert made the goal stand up, recording three saves in the final two minutes to complete the shutout.On Friday, the Lakers edged Cortland, 2-1. Cortland’s Grace Schnorr scored in the first period, but the host Lakers answered with goals by Mack Hull and Simone Bednarik in the middle period.Lexi Levy got the win in goal with 19 saves.The Oswego State women’s hockey team will host William Smith College at 7 p.m. today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Barlow partners with former Central Square mayor for ‘Tithe My Shoes’ Mexico man arrested on child pornography charges Latest e-Edition November 19, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFulton woman takes next step toward a career in manufacturingEllis Singleton IIIKelly Lee MosherLeighton lives: OCSD board votes against repurposing elementary schoolKathleen A. BartleySister Alice Roberta BenzingPhoenix Pop Warner program qualifies 2 cheer teams for national competition in FloridaFulton man arrested after meeting teen on social media appDolores M. JoyDiscussions continue in Minetto regarding proposed solar farm Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
