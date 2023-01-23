Carleigh Patterson vs. Cazenovia

Fulton's Carleigh Patterson (left) tries to drive around a Cazenovia defender during the second half of the Red Raider girls varsity basketball team's 46-39 win over the Lakers on Monday.

 Ben Grieco photo

FULTON — Almost everybody got in on the action in the Fulton varsity girls basketball team’s 46-39 win over Cazenovia on Monday.

Seven players recorded at least one basket for the Red Raiders in the tightly contested match.

