FULTON — Almost everybody got in on the action in the Fulton varsity girls basketball team’s 46-39 win over Cazenovia on Monday.
Seven players recorded at least one basket for the Red Raiders in the tightly contested match.
More importantly, coach Derek Lyons said he “loves to see everybody get involved.”
“I would like to see a couple kids maybe take control a little bit more. But, this team is like that. They’re unselfish,” he said. “None of them care who gets the points and stuff like that. They just want to win games. What you saw today kind of demonstrates that.”
Mandy Miller and Madison Baum combined for three layups during the opening couple minutes to give the Red Raiders a 6-0 lead.
Fulton utilized play down low with a few more layups, matched by a couple baskets from Cazenovia. But a 3-pointer from Carleigh Patterson and a free throw from Kayla McCraith gave Fulton a six-point lead, 14-8, going into the second frame.
McCraith drained a jump shot just 40 seconds into the second quarter before Fulton went on a quick five-point run from Allison Mainville and Leanna Rupoert to go up 21-10.
The Lakers utilized the charity stripe in the middle of the frame with Ella Baker hitting three free throws.
Both teams traded baskets before Lucy Bliss scored the final three points of the quarter, but Fulton still led 24-21 going into halftime.
“We told them, ‘You’ve got to play tough.’ It was a sloppy game, especially in the first half with a lot of turnovers both ways,” Lyons said. “They went to the line and they scored a lot of points from the line. I don’t think we shot very good from the line, so that kept things closer as well.”
Miller opened the scoring again in the third quarter with a jump shot to give the Red Raiders a 26-21 lead.
Neither team took a big lead during the third quarter. Fulton boasted a six-point lead in the middle of the frame, but again, Cazenovia took advantage from the free-throw line. Within a minute, the Lakers scored five baskets from the charity stripe.
Jocelyn Szalach hit a layup with 1:56 left in the quarter to tie the game 31-31. A layup from Rupert and a layup from Szalach kept the game tied 33-33 before Laura Bartlett nailed a 3-pointer with 33.8 seconds left to give Fulton a 36-33 lead going into the final stanza.
“We executed when we needed to at the end of the third quarter,” Lyons said.
Fulton went on another small run to start to fourth quarter, notching the first six points of the frame before Cazenovia scored five unanswered points, cutting the Red Raiders’ deficit to 42-38.
McCraith hit two more free throws, followed by another free throw from Patterson with 20.6 seconds left in the game while the Red Raiders were in the bonus to round out Fulton’s scoring. Cazenovia had its chances, but the single free throw in the last minute and a half from Bliss wasn’t enough, and Fulton held on.
Lyons said the Red Raiders “played tough” in the contest against Cazenovia.
“We had a couple kids that just got hurt or had a bad day, and other girls picked them up. Overall, it wasn’t our best basketball, but we were gritty enough and tough enough to get the win,” Lyons said. “We just had to execute more than they did in the second half. I think we did.”
McCraith led Fulton with nine points. But what stood out from her play was blocking. Lyons noted that another coach thought she had at least 15 blocks in the contest against Cazenovia.
“She even said, ‘I got a couple fouls because I was falling in love with blocking the ball.’ That happens,” Lyons said. “But she followed through, and she finished the game. If you would’ve told me that in the first half, I probably would’ve said no. That was a good thing.”
Patterson and Miller tacked on eight points each. Mainville and Baum recorded six points apiece.
Rupert tacked on five points, and Bartlett rounded out the scoring with four points.
“Our team doesn’t run without (Patterson) right now. She’s one of our best defenders. She probably had seven, eight, nine assists — just getting the ball out, taking one dribble and finding somebody by flinging it out there,” Lyons said. “She controls that for us. I know she’d like to score more points, but without her, we don’t get into any offense. We’re super proud of what she did for us today.”
Fulton (6-7) hosts Jamesville-DeWitt on Friday. The Red Rams came out on top the last time the two teams met on Jan. 14, 40-39.
Lyons mentioned how close the last few games against J-D have been for Fulton. And similar to Cazenovia, the Red Raiders have “got to play tough.”
With the rivalry that is starting to begin between the two teams, Lyons said the Red Rams are “who (Fulton) puts a target on” each season.
“We know what we’re in store for. … They’re very athletic, so we’ve got to control the pace of the game. If we can hit some shots, we’ve got a chance,” Lyons said. “We’re excited to go play them again. These girls, they want J-D. We’re hoping we can get them here on Friday and maybe get a W.”
