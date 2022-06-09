‘These girls have it’: Fulton girls lacrosse grows into a trip to state semifinals

FULTON — The Fulton varsity girls lacrosse team entered the 2022 spring season with a goal: win the Section III title.
The Red Raiders achieved that goal and then some, winning a rematch of the 2021 Class C title game against Jamesville-DeWitt for the team’s first sectional title before advancing to the state semifinals.
However, it hasn’t come easy. For Fulton, the championship win and postseason run are the results of a season full of growth, adjustments, and team bonding.
Entering the season, the Red Raiders were faced with significant turnover, losing nine seniors from the 2021 squad. Fulton entered the spring with 13 new players on the roster, something first-year head coach Brandon Weaver said was “hard.”
“Finding the roles for everybody was the most difficult part,” said Weaver. “We had a lot of athletic players, but with not a lot of experience. And with COVID kind of taking away a few seasons from them at the JV level, I knew it would be a little bit of work.”
The Red Raiders began the season with a 3-5 record through the first eight games, with Weaver saying, “We came out with some expectations that we’d be able to perform a little better than we did.”
Yet, one of those games, an April 18 loss to Jamesville-DeWitt, proved to be the turning point for the Fulton head coach.
“I came out of that game going, ‘These girls have it,’” Weaver said. “If we could just clean up the game, we could really put this team together.”
While the game resulted in a 15-7 loss, Weaver said he noticed the team’s offense beginning to click, powered by the young trio of Mya Carroll, Carleigh Patterson, and Anna Bednarz, with the defense “starting to play a little bit better as a team.”
“We have a lot of players that just needed to find their niche, and they did,” said Weaver.
The following game was another loss, a 13-12 overtime defeat against Auburn. Again, despite the loss, Weaver said it was after this game that “everything kind of propelled forward.”
“Our team came out firing and playing hard,” said Weaver. “I think they started to feel like they could compete, they could play with anybody. That’s where we started making our run.”
Fulton won four straight games after the loss to Auburn, and after a May 6 defeat to Fayetteville-Manlius, the Red Raiders haven’t lost since.
The team has gone 12-1 overall since April 22, with Weaver noting the team was able to clean up unforced errors.
“The unforced errors were what killed us early in the season,” Weaver said. “That, I think, is a huge part of the game. … I felt the defense was there, it was coming. We had some really good games. But it was a matter of cleaning up the unforced errors, and becoming more efficient on offense. Once we were able to do that, I think everything else started to click.”
But a large part of Fulton’s success also comes from the team mindset that the Red Raiders have bought into.
“I feel like as the season went on, we started to just hone a little bit more on understanding that if we go out, play for each other, play for the player across from you, give everything you have and leave the field with no regrets, that would lead to good and great things,” said Weaver. “It’s hard to play in a high school sport, and you have a lot of different players coming in from different directions. But these girls really put all the stuff aside, and worked when they were here and played hard when they were on the field. And that has led to great success.”
Sophomore Lauren Bush said the team has “learned to play together more” during the season.
“We were just kind of rolling with it the best we could,” added junior Olivia Metcalf. “The team dinners helped, I would say.”
Bush also mentioned the team dinners helped the group bond, with Metcalf saying that “When you’re not acting like a team, it definitely shows.”
“I think we had to work on that, and I would say the outcome worked,” Metcalf said.
And with the youth of the Red Raider squad, the team’s three seniors (Bella Cary, Courtney Bednarz, MaKenzie Miner) have taken over leadership roles, with Weaver adding that he “can’t say enough” about the trio.
“It’s not easy, coming in new as captains to a very young team, with a lot of players that haven’t played at the varsity level,” said Weaver. “They handled it, I think, as well as anyone could’ve. They were the ones to get our team motivated, kept our team going.”
The Raiders’ head coach also mentioned the team atmosphere, saying it is something that the coaching staff tries “to provide and generate,” adding that “everybody has done their job on the team.”
“Everyone’s role might be a bit different, and some of it might be different than what they expected coming in, but there’s not a single player on the team that hasn’t contributed in a way to lead us to where we are,” said Weaver.
And the players contributed in leading the Red Raiders to the team’s first sectional title, something Bush said “means a lot.”
“I feel like winning the sectional title is nice, because we have come such a long way from when we were younger,” added Metcalf. “All the hard work has paid off.”
The team also gave credit to Weaver, the first-year head coach, with junior Grace Clary saying “Brandon has pushed us to be the best we can be as a team.”
And the ride doesn’t stop yet for Fulton. The Red Raiders will face off against Honeoye Falls-Lima (Section V) in the Class C state semifinals at SUNY Cortland Friday at 1 p.m.
The team is “almost to the top of the mountain,” as Weaver said.
“We only have a few more days no matter what. It’s time to just give whatever you have left in the tank,” said Weaver of his message to the team. “Our motto is ‘One More.’ One more game, one more draw, one more goal, one more stop. … Each day going into practice, and each game going forward, we just want to have one more opportunity.”
“I think knowing that it’s over, and that we only have two left, is pushing us harder even more,” Metcalf added.
“We’re all definitely pushing,” said Bush. “We know we’ll give it our all on Friday. Whatever happens, happens, but hopefully we’ll make it to Saturday.”
“Myself and Coach Taylor … we talked a lot, coming into the season with a lot of hopes,” Weaver said. “I won’t lie, this is above and beyond what our expectations were coming into the season. … But every day we’re surprised, and who knows what Friday and Saturday will bring. Hopefully a couple more surprises.”
