OSWEGO — Tennis balls and bagels were the hallmarks of the Oswego State-Plattsburgh State men’s hockey rivalry.
And when that got boring, then came in the fruit — apples, oranges, lemons, limes, or “anything that was round that resembled a tennis ball,” Oswego State head coach Ed Gosek said — were thrown on the ice by Cardinal fans.
The bagels were “bird food” thrown by Laker fans when Plattsburgh came to Oswego. The tennis balls were thrown by Cardinal fans in Plattsburgh after former head coach Don Unger — who also coached tennis at Oswego State — took over for the Lakers.
But not many people remember the short-lived fruit era.
“I know Unger got hit many times with all kinds of fruit. I know George Roll, because I yelled, ‘Look out,’ and an orange came flying in and it broke his glasses after the orange hit him right in the head,” Gosek said.
“Bring on the lemons,” captain Ryan Bunka joked on Saturday after the Lakers’ SUNYAC semifinal win.
This Saturday brings just another installment into what most call the greatest Division III men’s hockey rivalry: Oswego State takes Plattsburgh for the SUNYAC championship for the 17th time since 1985, when the SUNYAC championships first began.
The last time the two teams met in the league championship was in 2017, when the Cardinals won 3-2 in the title game. That’s the last time Plattsburgh took home the league championship. Oswego State is vying for its first league crown since the 2014 season, when the Lakers topped SUNY Geneseo 7-6.
At this point, “the rivalry speaks for itself,” Gosek said.
“The stars and the moon have aligned. The waves in the ocean are going the right way. And it’s Plattsburgh and Oswego again,” Gosek said. “Throw out the records and all the other stuff — it’s just Oswego-Plattsburgh. Both teams are going to compete at a high level.”
Saturday will be the fourth meeting this season between the rivals. The Lakers won on Nov. 4, 5-1, when the Cardinals came to the Deborah F. Stanley Arena for Oswego State’s annual Whiteout game. Oswego State also won over the Cardinals on Jan. 7 in the championship game of the Plattsburgh State Winter Classic, 2-1.
But, thus far, Plattsburgh had the final laugh — a 6-1 win over the Lakers on Jan. 20 in Plattsburgh for the second league game.
“It was the loss to Plattsburgh where we started to change our mentality. But, after Plattsburgh, we had Potsdam, and you could say we got lucky,” Gosek said. “The goalie whiffs on the puck and we win. But it was the Cortland game in the second semester that really changed our attitudes.”
The last time there were more than three meetings in a season was the 2001-2002 season, when there were six contests between the rivals. Plattsburgh won the SUNYAC title over the Lakers that year when the SUNYAC utilized modified “best-of-three” series.
Teams would receive two points for a win and one point for a tie. In 2002, the teams tied in the first two games (2-2, 3-3) before Plattsburgh ultimately won the third game, 2-1.
“For whatever reason, that (first) game … Cal Schell played really well and we were opportunistic. I think (Plattsburgh) looks back on it, and I’m sure their goalie wishes he could have some (goals) back. I think it was closer than the score indicated. The tournament game, we played well the first half. They played well the second half of the game, and we hung on for the win and Schell played very well,” Gosek said. “The next time time up there, it was close halfway through the game and then things opened up for (Plattsburgh). They did the intangibles, in my opinion, in our loss to them. They won the majority of all the loose pucks, the wall battles and they were the aggressors. We were back on our heels the entire game.”
Oswego State enters Saturday on a five-game win streak, most recently defeating Buffalo State on Saturday, 4-1, in the SUNYAC semifinals.
The first two Laker goals came just 15 seconds apart in the first period. Tyler Flack scored at 13:32 (assisted by Trent Grimshaw and Quinn Warmuth), then Alex DiCarlo scored at 13:47 (assisted by Troy Robillard and Shane Bull).
Connor Gatto (assisted by Matt McQuade and Tommy Cahill) scored in the second period, while Cahill added an empty-net goal in the third period to round out the Lakers’ scoring. Cal Schell made 15 saves in net.
“Scoring the two goals 15 seconds apart gave us energy and momentum. It put (Buffalo State) back on their heels. With the lead, our guys play confident and they play aggressive. It was good to see,” Gosek said. “The positives far outweigh the negatives as far as how we played. It wasn’t like we won but we weren’t pleased. We were pleased with how we played.”
Plattsburgh comes into Saturday on a three-game win streak. The Cardinals topped SUNY Geneseo 5-1 in the SUNYAC semifinals with goals from Bennett Stockdale, Brendan Young, Luk Jiousek, Jake Lanyi and Carson Gallagher.
Eli Shiller made an astounding 41 saves in net.
“They’ve got a good year going. They’ll be in the NCAA tournament whether they win or lose. For us, we feel the only way we’re getting in (to the NCAA tournament) is by winning our league,” Gosek said. “That’s not pressure, it’s just to move on to the next stage, that’s what would have to happen.”
Heading into Saturday — which coaches said will be “Whiteout 2.0,” encouraging fans to dress in all white clothing again like in November — Gosek said the team has confidence.
Gosek said he’s hoping the fans turn out for the rivalry game.
“The crowd helps. Of course it helps,” Gosek said. “It makes it exciting and fun. I think our guys, they’re appreciative of it. It all helps. It’s home-ice advantage for a reason.”
But no one on Oswego State’s team is looking past Saturday.
A win for the Lakers would give them an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.
“No one’s talked about the NCAA tournament,” Gosek said.
Gosek noted that none of the players want their season to end. But more importantly, they want to put a league championship on their resume, something no Laker has done since 2014 — a year after current assistant coach Jon Whitelaw graduated from Oswego State. “And now he’s an old man,” Gosek joked on Saturday after the Buffalo State win.
“Right now, I’d say (the players) are confident but they’re not cocky. They want more,” Gosek said. “There’s a combination of many things this year that has led to them having self-confidence and inner-confidence because of the amount of dedication and sacrifice that they gave this year, maybe compared to some other years. … We like our team and we like the way that we’ve been playing. We do feel that we’re building momentum.”
