Trent Grimshaw vs. Buffalo State

Oswego State's Trent Grimshaw rips a shot on net from the faceoff circle during the second period of the Lakers' 4-1 SUNYAC semifinal win over Buffalo State on Saturday.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — Tennis balls and bagels were the hallmarks of the Oswego State-Plattsburgh State men’s hockey rivalry.

And when that got boring, then came in the fruit — apples, oranges, lemons, limes, or “anything that was round that resembled a tennis ball,” Oswego State head coach Ed Gosek said — were thrown on the ice by Cardinal fans.

