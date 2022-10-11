OSWEGO — Head Coach Ed Gosek said he’s more optimistic than in any recent year heading into the 2022-23 Oswego State men’s hockey season.
Last year, he was just excited because the Lakers were coming off of the canceled season due to COVID-19. Last October, it was the first time players had stepped on the ice for a practice in over a year.
Now, after seeing the commitment from his returning players in the offseason by dropping weight and getting stronger, plus the dedication from his incoming class consisting of five first-year players and two NCAA Division I transfers, Gosek said “the sky’s the limit.”
“When I look back at 2007, and I look back at Coach (Jon) Whitelaw’s group for four years making the Final Four, there’s a common theme. Teams were struggling to keep up with us. We were one of the faster teams in college hockey,” Gosek said. “We had players that could get up and down the ice. That’s the game that we want to play. … Will that equate into wins? Time will tell.”
Fifth-year senior Ryan Bunka will captain Oswego State this season, alongside Alex DiCarlo — who led the team in goals last season — and Troy Robillard, who were both named alternate captains.
Bunka and Robillard, who were paired up together for a majority of the 2021-22 campaign on the blue line as the Lakers’ second defensive pairing, lead the defensive core that is returning all six starters from last year. The other four defensemen include Ryan Dickinson, Ben Addison, Quinn Warmuth and Tristan Francis.
Gosek also brought in first-year defenseman Drake Semrad, who hails from Middleton, Wisconsin.
Gosek said at no fault of the returning defensemen, the biggest “challenge this year” will be to “get them out of the way (they) played last year.”
“Goaltending is the No. 1 priority and your most important player. Secondly would be your defensive core. We had to get quicker and faster,” Gosek said. “Puck pressure, playing fast, playing heavy, playing hard, that experience that they have as far as making decisions should be there. Now it’s a matter of physically can they get there to make the plays.”
Robillard noted he thought the Lakers were a “pretty fast team” last season, “but this year, every guy can skate,” he added.
“We go over it every day: conditioning, conditioning, conditioning. We want to be fast on pucks, give them no time and space,” Bunka said. “The better conditioned we are, the faster we are, the less space the other team will have with the puck to make plays, to get goals.”
Oswego State returns four of its top five point-getters from last season. But the team did lose last year’s captain Travis Broughman (13 goals, 16 assists — 29 points), who graduated.
Five forwards were brought in — Daniel Colabufo (Camillus, New York), Brett Fudger (Prince Rupert, British Columbia), Connor Gatto (Jacksonville, Florida), Matt McQuade (Stittsville, Ontario) and Thomas Rocco (Downington, Pennsylvania) — to bring in more speed.
DiCarlo said, “It’s going to be a tough year for (Gosek) to pick the lineup, especially on the forward side.”
Both Colabufo (Holy Cross) and Rocco (St. Cloud State University) are Division I transfers.
“All the new players, the freshmen that are coming in, are going to make an impact on the team,” Bunka said. “They’re really going to push the lineup to be in or out (of games). But we really upped our speed this year with the new guys. So we should be fast, playing a real, high-paced fast game.”
Notably, the Lakers also lost goaltender Steven Kozikoski to graduation. On top of returning Eric Green and Richie Parent, first-year goaltender Cal Schell (Burlington, Ontario) joins the Lakers this season.
“Goaltending, as we said, we were talking to the players (Thursday), we have to have a goalie — if we’re going to make it to the NCAA tournament and be successful, or have at shot at our league — with a .930 save percentage and under two goals-against average,” Gosek said.
Having that “shot” at the league also means taking down SUNY Geneseo, which has won the last four SUNYAC championships, topping the Lakers in the last three.
Gosek did mention that it’s not only Geneseo now, with other teams making “positive jumps” such as SUNY Cortland — which beat the Knights in the regular season last year — and Oswego State “has to be prepared every single night.”
“For the league, yeah, they’re at the top right now, but there’s a lot of teams in our league that have made positive jumps,” Gosek said. “We learned last year, we can’t just think it’s all about Geneseo.”
Gosek also said the coaches do not think the Lakers (18-7-1, 12-3-1 SUNYAC) “peaked and plateaued” last season. Gosek is hoping that the team can continue off its momentum from last season, and then some.
He added the team is “ahead of where (they) were last year” at this time coming off the COVID season, but “they still have a long way to go.”
The coaching staff is hoping that the players take “ownership of the team” earlier than they did last season. “It’s their (team), but when does it really become the players’ team,” Gosek added.
“The returners, I don’t think you’ll see any ‘wow’ factor in change, but I think you’ll see an overall first step, quickness out of almost everybody,” Gosek said. “Many times we say speed isn’t just how fast you can skate. It’s your mind, anticipating plays, moving your feet, getting to areas before the play develops. Hopefully that experience, along with the conditioning part of it, will prove beneficial.”
For now, Oswego State, which sits at No. 13 in the USCHO Division III men’s hockey preseason poll, has its first exhibition game against Stevenson University on Saturday at the Deborah F. Stanley Arena at 3 p.m.
“We’re definitely coming in with a chip on our shoulder. We see the polls. We see the rankings. I think we’re going to do our talking on the ice. It’s going to be a different thing this year,” DiCarlo said. “Obviously we’re looking forward to this year, and we’re going to prove a lot of people wrong this year.”
