From left, Troy Robillard, Ryan Bunka, Head Coach Ed Gosek and Alex DiCarlo speak at the Oswego State men’s hockey preseason press conference Friday.

 Abigail Connolly photo

OSWEGO — Head Coach Ed Gosek said he’s more optimistic than in any recent year heading into the 2022-23 Oswego State men’s hockey season.

Last year, he was just excited because the Lakers were coming off of the canceled season due to COVID-19. Last October, it was the first time players had stepped on the ice for a practice in over a year.

