‘The pieces came together’ for Bunka last year, and now he’s returning as captain for his fifth year

OSWEGO — With 10 games left in the season, Ryan Bunka started debating whether or not he wanted to return for a fifth year and starting his master’s in business administration at Oswego State.
The answer became even clearer after the Oswego State men’s hockey team fell to SUNY Geneseo in the SUNYAC Championship game in March.
After looking at next year’s roster with who is returning — all six starting defensemen are coming back next season from last year’s roster — as well as some of the new recruits that are coming in, that sealed the deal for Bunka.
“I just don’t think I was done. I didn’t leave my full mark on NCAA hockey,” he said. “If the team wasn’t great, and I didn’t believe we could go all the way with the guys that we have coming back … then I probably wouldn’t have come back.”
But most importantly?
“We haven’t handed Geneseo an L yet,” Bunka added.
Bunka didn’t “necessarily get the opportunity” his first two years with Oswego State, due to a lot of upperclassmen and a pretty solidified defensive structure. He played just a handful of games — six games both his freshman and sophomore years — recording one goal in the process.
The transition from junior hockey — where Bunka spent a year and a half both with the Hawkesbury Hawks and Kanata Lasers, both of the Central Canada Hockey League — was a little tough, head coach Ed Gosek said.
Bunka totaled 159 games over his three years in the CCHL, registering 85 points. Gosek noted that he was a hybrid defenseman who quarterbacked Kanata’s power play and had good skating skills.
He visited a few different schools in the U.S., but once he toured Oswego State — seeing its location right on Lake Ontario plus the facilities that the Lakers boasted — he was sold. Bunka also remembered playing against Oswego State while with the CCHL Overage All-Star team and being impressed with the program.
With the CCHL squad, he played against Oswego State early in October 2017 — alongside fellow seniors Tyson Kirkby, who left midway through the 2021-22 season, and Travis Broughman — and committed that following summer.
“The overall vibe, not a huge campus, not a small campus, and that kind of stuck out,” said Bunka about his official visit to Oswego State. “On the drive back I told my dad right away, I called him, I told him, ‘Yep I want to go there.’ It was a five-hour drive back, I called him right when I crossed the Canadian border.”
Once he got to Oswego State, Bunka had to keep working and proving himself as a younger player. Bunka could have given up, transferred and tried at another college, but he stuck it out.
Then COVID-19 hit, canceling Bunka’s junior campaign.
“For me, probably three or four months into it. I still believed we were going to get some sort of season for a while, no matter what anyone said,” Bunka said.
Gosek said Bunka joined the local YMCA and went once or twice a day with a bunch of players, just trying to improve his own health and conditioning.
“You love to see those stories: guys that pay their dues, they’re patient, and it pays off and he’s rewarded in the end. … There’s something to be said for loyalty and paying your dues,” Gosek said. “The pieces came together. He put it all together his senior year.”
During the beginning of Bunka’s senior year — with a large chunk of new players, both first-year players and transfers — Gosek said he was big on helping players and made them feel welcomed to the program.
“The sooner someone feels welcomed or appreciated, you’re going to get their best work,” Gosek said.
Right from the get-go, Bunka and Troy Robillard, who transferred in from Division I Unversity of Alaska-Anchorage, clicked during captain’s practices. They became good friends both on and off the ice.
They both had similar views when it came to hockey: take things seriously when needed, “but (they) also want to joke around and have fun doing it,” Bunka said.
“Their communication on the ice, I thought they did well. They used each other well to get out of pressure situations. They supported each other,” Gosek said. “They complemented each other’s strengths and weaknesses.”
The duo even told the coaching staff they wanted to play together and didn’t want to be broken up, Bunka mentioned. Once the game vs. SUNY Cortland on Nov. 12 came around, the pair was broken up just three times through the rest of the season.
Bunka added he thought Robillard’s and his chemistry “flowed,” especially the last 10 games of the season.
“They were an important tandem in critical situations out on the ice,” Gosek said. “When we had them together, they didn’t have many shifts against them in our defensive zone.”
Now Bunka and Robillard — along with the other four starting defensemen from this past season — get to keep building and growing for the 2022-23 season.
Having the entire group come back — which included last year’s pairings of Tristan Francis and Quinn Warmuth, as well as Ben Addison and Ryan Dickinson — is a “massive” reason why Bunka said he opted to take his fifth year of eligibility.
“I think we have a solid defensive core,” Bunka said. “To have all six guys back in Division III hockey for a team that went to the SUNYAC championship, when we had seven losses on the year, is very solid and very rare.”
Better yet, Bunka was named captain for the Lakers, and Robillard will be one of the assistant captains. Alex DiCarlo, who is one of Bunka’s housemates, will be the other assistant captain.
“They’re going to be great leaders as well,” Bunka said. “I’m just excited to get things started for next year. I wish August was coming tomorrow.”
Now that a majority of players on the roster will have Laker hockey experience, Bunka is looking to see how the players improved over the summer once the fall hits and they all return to campus.
After learning from different captains before him — Devin Campbell, Josh Zizek, Carter Allen and Broughman — Bunka said he plans on taking the captainship his own way, adding it’s an “incredible honor” to be named captain of a “historical program.”
“I know this was one of the most focused and goal-oriented teams I’ve been on in the past. I’m excited to see how much guys improved in the summer and get back to building chemistry. Of course, that first game’s going to be Christmas morning just to see what we’ve got,” Bunka said. “We’ve got a full year of that under the belt and some lines kind of set up already. That’s great.
“But another year with the boys will be awesome,” he added.
