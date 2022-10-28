McQuade enters the zone

Oswego State's Matt McQuade gets some room and skates into the offensive zone during the Lakers' 5-2 loss to Hobart College on Friday. The Lakers take on Elmira College Saturday.

 Ben Grieco photo

GENEVA — Up until the end of the second period, Oswego State men’s hockey head coach Ed Gosek thought it was a tight game against Hobart College.

Hobart’s Tanner Daniels was called for a holding minor penalty at 13:42 of the second period, and with 11 seconds left on the penalty, Zach Tyson was called for slashing. The Lakers had an extended five-on-three power play, which was further extended by a Statesmen bench minor for too many players on the ice.

