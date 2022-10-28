GENEVA — Up until the end of the second period, Oswego State men’s hockey head coach Ed Gosek thought it was a tight game against Hobart College.
Hobart’s Tanner Daniels was called for a holding minor penalty at 13:42 of the second period, and with 11 seconds left on the penalty, Zach Tyson was called for slashing. The Lakers had an extended five-on-three power play, which was further extended by a Statesmen bench minor for too many players on the ice.
Then Oswego State’s Ben Addison was called for hooking, putting the Lakers up four-on-three. That penalty was quickly followed by the Lakers’ second too many players on the ice penalty.
At that point, it was still a 1-1 tie game.
“The momentum just changed,” Gosek said. “We took it away from ourselves.”
Hobart returned to full strength moments later and tacked on its second goal of the game after a cross-ice pass from Austin Mourar to Luke Aquaro to go up 2-1 at 18:29.
Still on a five-on-four power play, the Statesmen added another goal with 54.2 seconds left in the second period after Ignat Belov scored.
Hobart kept its foot on the gas at the start of the third period, with Tyson scoring just 11 seconds into the frame after taking a shot from the offensive faceoff dot that hit the glove of Eric Green and trickled into the back of the net.
The Statesmen ended up coming away with a 5-2 win over the Lakers Friday night at The Cooler in Geneva.
“That (first third-period goal), I’m sure Green would like to have that one back,” Gosek said. “Those are back-breakers. The power-play goals, we’ve got to be better.”
The Statesmen opened the scoring up in the game for their first of three man-advantage goals after Jonah Alexander received a pass right in front of the crease from Shane Shell, who was below the goal line. Alexander’s one-time shot hit the top corner of the net with 8:38 left in the first period.
Quinn Warmuth tied the game at 2:47 of the second period after a slap shot from the offensive blue line that caused a bouncing puck and got behind Beaver. Then the slew of penalties from both sides came toward the end of the period.
“You got the game tied, and we’re up five-on-three. You can’t do anything because (Hobart) is going to try to even it up, and they do,” Gosek said. “It goes to four-on-three, then (the momentum) switches around.”
Hobart’s Tanner Hartman finalized the scoring for the Statesmen after he picked up a rebound on a wraparound that went off Green’s pads at 14:02 of the third period. Tommy Cahill rounded out the Lakers’ second with 3:47 left in the game after taking a pass from Matt McQuade.
Cahill’s shot from the offensive circle hit Hobart goaltender Damon Beaver and found the back of the net for the final 5-2 score.
“We get spread too wide on their five-on-three (power-play) goal, then you’re chasing. Against good teams, you can’t do that,” Gosek said. “But there were a lot of positives, so it’s not all negative. I know the score looks like it was not great, but I thought it was a pretty tight game until the end of the second period.”
Green made 32 saves in net on 37 shots for the Lakers.
“To beat good teams, to be in the ballpark with the Hobarts, Elmiras, the top teams, you’ve got to have stellar goaltending,” Gosek said. “I thought Green was OK, similar to what we’ve seen. We’ll watch the film, make a decision (Saturday) on who we’ll go with (against Elmira).”
The Lakers (0-1) have their first home game Saturday against Elmira College, another nationally-ranked program. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Gosek said the team can’t dwell on the past, but needs to clean up its execution — especially with line changes, avoiding too many men on the ice penalties. Gosek also mentioned one of the positives from Friday’s games was the players’ jump and with Oswego State’s first back-to-back weekend of the season, Gosek said the coaching staff will see “where the team’s conditioning is at.”
“I saw a jump in guys’ legs right up to the final whistle, which was a positive,” he said. “We’ll see what our recovery’s like tomorrow night.”
Elmira, which defeated Oswego State 5-4 last season, is coming off a 3-1 win over Nazareth College on Friday.
“We’ll move forward and get ready for tomorrow and not dwell on the negatives and learn from them. … I thought our effort and attitude (were good). Execution’s got to be better,” Gosek said. “It’s a huge game for us at home — the home-opener for the real season. We’ll do the best we can and give our best effort.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.