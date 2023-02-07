Fulton War Memorial basketball court named for Jerry Schremp
FULTON — Just call it, “The House That Jerry Schremp Built.”
The basketball court at the Fulton War Memorial was officially named for Jerry Schremp during an emotional ceremony Sunday.
The longtime Fulton parks supervisor and coordinator of the Fulton Knee-High Basketball and adult basketball programs was honored in front of dozens of grateful community members who filled one side of the bleachers at the War Memorial for the occasion.
Chris Waldron, current director of the Parks and Recreation Department, emceed the ceremony. He said Schremp has run the adult basketball league for 30 years, and ran the Knee-High program for 25 years, along with serving as parks supervisor for 17.
“That alone is a tremendous legacy, but he also has this vast coaching tree of people he inspired to serve their community as they grew up,” Waldron said.
Speakers at the ceremony praised Schremp for his strength, his values, and his dedication to the Fulton community. They spoke about the impact he made on their lives.
“He always taught me to be kind and give to everybody in need,” said Schremp’s grandson, Jake Harrington, who played and coached in the Knee-High program.
“If you know Fulton basketball, you definitely know the name Jerry Schremp,” Harrington said. “Just seeing all of this come together is really surreal. I’ve been waiting a long time for this day.”
Schremp’s niece Nicole Doty also played in the basketball program.
“He is the true definition of strength, hard work, and dedication,” she said.
As the parks supervisor, Schremp “made sure the parks were in tip-top shape,” Doty said. “He always fought for what’s best for the kids and the community. He really showed everybody that worked for him or was involved in his life what hard work and dedication looks like.”
She said Schremp has always been a strong supporter of Fulton basketball, but his impact went much further than the game.
“We know that he has been the backbone of Fulton Youth Basketball and building this program up. He’s put so many years into it,” she said. “But it’s everything else where he’s been an example to the rest of us that he needs to be recognized for.”
Sean Broderick, Fulton varsity boys basketball coach and current director of the youth basketball program, noted that Schremp deserves to be recognized because of all that he has done for the program.
“It started with him,” Broderick said. “We put this on our chest for a reason, ‘Culture,’ and it’s because of Jerry Schremp and the values that he taught kids and the values he taught the adults.”
There are 525 kids currently in the Knee-High program, Broderick said. He added that because of the credibility Schremp built within Fulton basketball, the “Dream Courts” project will soon be building two outdoor basketball courts to expand the program, with major support from the Jim & Juli Boeheim Foundation and the Shineman Foundation.
Broderick then called upon Jack Bryant, a member of the Fulton basketball program, to make the first basket on the newly dedicated Jerry Schremp Court.
Craig Trude, Fulton freshman boys basketball coach, said Schremp “was more of a father figure to me than I’ve ever had.”
Schremp coached Trude when Trude played in the Knee-High program and taught him valuable lessons. Although Trude scored a lot of points, his teams never won. Trude said Schremp then gave him the following advice before the playoffs.
“He said, ‘Figure out how to make everyone else better and you’ll win.’”
The team then went out and beat the best team and kept winning until falling in the championship game.
“Everything I’ve ever done in coaching is because of him,” Trude said. “This man brought out the best in me, even at my worst.”
The sign painted by Haley Noel up high in the Fulton War Memorial was unveiled, saying, “Welcome to Jerry Schremp Court.”
“We would like to say a special thank you to Haley Noel for her time, hard work, and talents in volunteering to paint the dedication for Jerry Schremp Court,” Waldron said.
Mayor Deana Michaels was unable to attend the ceremony, but she had a plaque prepared for the occasion. The plaque will be displayed in the lobby at the War Memorial. It reads:
JERRY SCHREMP COURT
“Outstanding Dedication to Community”
“We honor and celebrate Jerry Schremp for his many years of dedication to the generations of Fultonians he has impacted through the Parks and Recreation Department. His outstanding commitment to our youth and adult programming has made the city of Fulton a stronger community. We are forever grateful for Jerry making the city of Fulton a stronger place to live, work, and be active.”
— Mayor Deana M. Michaels
Schremp was clearly touched by the ceremony and the dozens that turned out to honor him.
“This really surprised me. I love all you people,” Schremp said. “I’ve always done everything because I love the game of basketball so much, and I love kids.
“I’m really shocked. I love you all. Thank you so much.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.