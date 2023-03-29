Fulton boys lacrosse practice

Coaches work with a group of players from the Fulton varsity boys lacrosse team during a recent practice in the parking lot at G. Ray Bodley High School. 

 Ben Grieco photo

FULTON — Sectionals are now an expectation for the Fulton varsity boys lacrosse team.

After making it to the Class B semifinals in 2019, that’s when head coach Aaron Koproski said making the sectional tournament is now the standard for the Red Raiders. But after the “letdown” of 2020 with a canceled season due to COVID-19 — when Fulton boasted a “veteran group” despite graduating a lot of seniors, Koproski noted — it’s been a slow rebound heading into the 2023 season.

