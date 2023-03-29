FULTON — Sectionals are now an expectation for the Fulton varsity boys lacrosse team.
After making it to the Class B semifinals in 2019, that’s when head coach Aaron Koproski said making the sectional tournament is now the standard for the Red Raiders. But after the “letdown” of 2020 with a canceled season due to COVID-19 — when Fulton boasted a “veteran group” despite graduating a lot of seniors, Koproski noted — it’s been a slow rebound heading into the 2023 season.
Koproski called the 2021 season “rough,” and said last season — when the Red Raiders went 4-12 and fell in the first round of the Class C championships at Chittenango — Fulton made “some good improvements.”
Now, Koproski has one of the youngest teams he’s coached in his nine years with the Red Raiders — but also one of the most talented, he said.
“When you’re a young team playing in our league, when you’re rebuilding and other teams are reloading, it’s tough,” Koproski said. “But I see a lot of buy-in. We’ve got a nice mixture of athletes. We’re very hopeful this year. We’re hoping to try to continue what we started last year.”
Even with a sophomore-heavy roster — eight of the 19 players are 10th-graders — Koproski said Fulton will have to rely on its seniors, who have seen the recent ups and downs of the program. The Red Raiders return leading scorer Ryan Carroll, who had 36 goals and 12 assists as a junior last season.
Trevor Doty also comes back to the turf for his senior season after tallying 18 goals and 16 assists during the 2022 campaign. Koproski also noted the return of Andrew Mainville (1 goal, 2 assists) and Landon Wakefield (6 goals, 2 assists), who are back for their sophomore seasons.
“We’re working hard. Compared to last year, we’ve got good leaders this year,” Doty said. “It’ll show we want it more this year than last year.”
“I just want to do good as a team. … I don’t want to just make sectionals. I want to hopefully get a home game and a win,” Carroll said. “It’d be nice to win a game in the playoffs.”
However, Fulton did lose three defensemen and its starting goaltender to graduation. Koproski said Nick Barbagallo and Brodie Snyder — a junior and a senior — will play key roles as veterans on the defensive side.
“Those are all guys that we’re leaning on to get better and to do things,” Koproski said. “We’re more athletic this year than we have been in a long time. … With that being said, the excitement is there, but excitement’s only going to get you so far.”
Fulton already started its 2023 campaign with a scrimmage on Saturday and its first regular-season game on Tuesday at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill. The Red Raiders won in dominating fashion, 18-2.
Fulton returns to action Thursday with a game against Utica Proctor at home. The early contests show the Red Raiders “weaknesses that (they) need to work on, and what (their) strengths are,” Koproski added.
“Those are things that we need to fix real quick going into the season and rectify before next week,” he said. “Once the season starts, it’s every couple days or every other day, so there’s not a lot of time to fix stuff.”
And while sectionals is still the expectation and the standard for Fulton, there’s two other trophies the Red Raiders have their mind on: the Pathfinder Crosse and the County Cup. The Pathfinder Crosse is the series against Route 481 rival Oswego, while the County Cup is against Central Square.
Last year, the Red Raiders fell just short in the Pathfinder Crosse against the Bucs. Fulton topped Oswego in the first contest, and during the second game held an advantage at halftime, but the Bucs stormed back to claim the series. “But that’s the beauty of rivalry games,” Koproski said.
“I know our guys look forward to that,” Koproski said. “My goal, from this point on, is to continue the expectation of making sectionals and to take that next step and play competitively year-in and year-out with teams in the other areas that we have that are traditional powers like (Jamesville-DeWitt) and (East Syracuse-Minoa). That’s my goal after sectionals: continue to get this program to take the next step forward and to be consistent with other programs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.