OSWEGO — It was a semester of “ups and downs” for the Oswego State men’s hockey team, captain Ryan Bunka said.
The Lakers finished the first half of the season with a 9-4 (7-1 SUNYAC) record, ending with a weekend sweep at Buffalo State and SUNY Fredonia on Dec. 9-10.
Even with the three-game losing skid — which included losses to Skidmore College, Morrisville State and Utica University — which “was a good learning lesson” for the Lakers, Bunka said he thought the team had a good start to the season.
“No one said it was going to be easy. It’s not a fairytale like last season for winning teams in the (SUNYAC),” Bunka said. “We got a lot of experience under our belt in the first 15 (games) and learned a lot, so hopefully we can continue with that two-game win streak heading into the break.”
Oswego State boasts a three-point lead in the SUNYAC. The Lakers have 14 league points, with SUNY Geneseo and Plattsburgh State tied for second place with 11 points each. Both the Knights and Cardinals have a 5-2-1 league record.
It’s the first time in a few years that the Lakers have led in the league going into the Christmas break. It’s “exactly where (they) wanted to be,” Bunka said. But he knows every team is “going to give (them) their best game consistently.”
Bunka also noted it’s nice to see the league grow and get better, with a few “upsets” early in the season already. One of which was at the cost of the Lakers, when Morrisville topped Oswego State 3-1 on Dec. 2.
“It seems that our league is a little deeper this year, with bottom teams beating top teams unlike previous years where they only hand out one loss or so,” Bunka said. “You want to go and play a hard game against any given team any given night. Even though wins and blowouts are fun, you’d rather have a really competitive league.”
Oswego State’s regular season got started off with a pretty big opponent, however. The Lakers squared up against Hobart College — now the only undefeated team left in Division III hockey and the No. 1 team in the USCHO.com men’s hockey poll — and fell 5-2 to the Statesmen.
Bunka said the Lakers were in the game up until a slew of penalties led to a five-on-three penalty kill. At that point, it was 1-1 before Hobart scored four answered — two on the power play — en route to the victory.
“We came out confident as ever after that game, to be honest,” Bunka said. “We were ready for Hobart, but we weren’t ready for what they necessarily were, just the fast-paced play in their arena. After that, we knew we really had to turn the jets on and come together as a team, and we needed to come out firing against Elmira and we got confident from there.”
And come out firing the Lakers did. Oswego State went on a seven-game win streak that started with a 5-2 win over Elmira College. Within the streak included a Whiteout Weekend sweep over Plattsburgh State and SUNY Potsdam, and then a big win over SUNY Geneseo for the first time since 2018.
Bunka, a fifth-year senior with the team, was still playing junior hockey the last time Oswego State beat Geneseo. He had been part of the 4-4 tie in 2019, but was a healthy scratch in the game.
Bunka called the win “an awesome feeling.”
“(Alex) DiCarlo and I, who have been around for the losses the longest, definitely felt really good (after Geneseo),” Bunka said. “Beating them really changed our mindset and we got a little more confidence that this could be a big year.”
The Lakers went on to defeat Brockport State and Wilkes University before the skid happened. Oswego State lost three consecutive games for the first time since the 2019-20 season when it happened twice in the campaign.
Coaches said that the Lakers, at the time, just needed to get “back to basics.” Bunka noted that the older players on the roster relayed a consistent message.
“A month or two from now, we won’t even be talking about this three-game skid. Our ultimate goal is the SUNYAC, and we’re in great position there,” Bunka said. “We got a little puck hungry on the offensive side, but we need to know where we really come from: the defensive zone. When we’re playing a good defensive zone, we’re going to win games.”
Oswego State got back on track in its final weekend of the first half of the season, defeating Buffalo State, 5-2, before shutting out SUNY Fredonia, 3-0.
“The message going into the weekend was to just get the job done and get out of the weekend. We have a lot of injuries and our team needs some rest. We needed to leave everything on the ice and empty the gas tank,” Bunka said. “After we got the job done (in Fredonia), there was a big celebration in the room for a good first half of the season and ending the SUNYAC in first place, and now we’ve got to move on.”
Heading into the second half of the season, Alex DiCarlo (8 goals, 4 assists) and Tommy Cahill (5 goals, 7 assists) lead the Lakers with 12 points each. Shane Bull follows closely behind with 11 points (6 goals, 5 assists).
Oswego State has seen widespread scoring, with only two players not recording a point yet this season. The Lakers have put up 45 goals this season, averaging 3.5 per game. Head coach Ed Gosek always notes that he likes the goals-for average to be around four, while he wants the goals-against average to be around two.
The Lakers are at 2.5 goals-against per game (32). While the number is a bit higher than wanted, Bunka highlighted the emergence of freshman goaltender Cal Schell, who kept certain games close.
Schell has played in 11 games this season with a 2.27 goals-against average (21 goals) and a .925 save percentage. Richie Parent and Eric Green have played in two games each. Green had the shutout win at Fredonia and was the goalie against Hobart. Parent had a win against Elmira and played 40 minutes of the game against Potsdam, but Schell recorded with the win.
“I don’t think anybody’s necessarily surprised, but Schell was unbelievable the first half of the season,” Bunka said. “Even the games we lost where four goals were scored against us, it could’ve eight or 10 goals against us.”
Bunka also noted defenseman Quinn Warmuth, who has four points (2 goals, 2 assists) and has been big on the power play.
Warmuth quarterbacks one of the power-play units, and he recorded a man-advantage goal against Buffalo State.
“Definitely not a surprise, again. We’ve seen a lot of consistency in Quinn,” Bunka said. “He was massive in the first half, and on the power play with a couple goals. He’s going to be big for us in the second half of the season.”
The break came at a crucial time for the Lakers, with nagging injuries plaguing some of the Lakers, Bunka noted. “Joints hurt, and everyone’s a little sore going into the last weekend,” he added. He’s hoping some players can come into the Lakers’ annual holiday tournament on Dec. 30-31 back at full health.
Plus, with the loss of Tristan Francis for the season, Oswego State has been working with just six defensemen. Shane Bull slotted in at defensemen a couple times, but not during practices.
“We’ve got guys coming back after Christmas that will really help our team,” Bunka said. “The break gave us all a little break — the hips, the knees — and we’ll come out flying.”
Oswego State hosts Saint Anselm College for the first game of the Best Western-Clarion Oswego State Hockey Classic on Dec. 30-31. The other game features Adrian College and Williams College.
Bunka said the team hopes the Lakers and Adrian win so that Oswego State can go against the defending national champions.
“We dropped a couple games — against teams like Utica and Hobart — so if we can beat a team like Adrian and have a good game against them, we’ll prove we’re worthy of the top 10 standing,” Bunka said.
Oswego State is looking to win its tournament for the first time since the 2018-19 season. The Lakers also travel to Plattsburgh’s Comfort Inn Complex Winter Classic on Jan. 6-7, and face Potsdam on the first game. Plattsburgh hosts Wentworth Institute of Technology.
“Of course, long term, is the final goal of winning the SUNYAC and the national championship,” Bunka said. “Other than that, if we focus on short-term goals, we want to get a couple tournament wins. … We want to take home some hardware in at least one of those.”
But heading into his last semester, Bunka hasn’t thought about it too much. He thought last spring was his final semester, but took advantage of the COVID-19 exemption.
“I’m just excited to get it going,” he said. “I’m just happy and grateful to get another with this team, a bunch of amazing guys and an unreal coaching staff. No sadness there.”
