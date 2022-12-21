Ryan Bunka vs. Brockport

Oswego State men’s hockey captain Ryan Bunka protects the puck against Brockport State on Nov. 19.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — It was a semester of “ups and downs” for the Oswego State men’s hockey team, captain Ryan Bunka said.

The Lakers finished the first half of the season with a 9-4 (7-1 SUNYAC) record, ending with a weekend sweep at Buffalo State and SUNY Fredonia on Dec. 9-10. 

