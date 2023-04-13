Trevor Doty vs. Central Square

Fulton's Trevor Doty (14) gets by a couple Central Square defenders during the second quarter of the Red Raider varsity boys lacrosse team's 13-12 loss to the Redhawks on Thursday. Doty recorded four goals and two assists in the game.

FULTON — Despite leading for almost three-and-a-half quarters, the Fulton varsity boys lacrosse team dropped a tight 13-12 game to Central Square on Thursday.

The Red Raiders led by as many as six goals late in the first half and in the early stages of the third quarter, but the Redhawks scored seven consecutive goals to take a 13-11 advantage with 3:39 left in the contest.

Recommended for you