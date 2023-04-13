Fulton's Trevor Doty (14) gets by a couple Central Square defenders during the second quarter of the Red Raider varsity boys lacrosse team's 13-12 loss to the Redhawks on Thursday. Doty recorded four goals and two assists in the game.
FULTON — Despite leading for almost three-and-a-half quarters, the Fulton varsity boys lacrosse team dropped a tight 13-12 game to Central Square on Thursday.
The Red Raiders led by as many as six goals late in the first half and in the early stages of the third quarter, but the Redhawks scored seven consecutive goals to take a 13-11 advantage with 3:39 left in the contest.
Fulton got one goal back thanks to Trevor Doty with 3:04 left, plus the Red Raiders had some other chances late — including a shot with about 1:20 left in the fourth frame from Andrew Mainville that rang off the post — but Central Square held on after a turnover with 15 seconds left.
“Another inch in and it’s a tied game, and in overtime who knows what happens?” Fulton coach Aaron Koproski said. “But, we cannot let the foot off the gas pedal, so to speak, because this is what happens.”
Koproski said he thought the Red Raiders “got complacent” in the second half, leading to the Redhawks’ one-goal victory.
“That’s a rivalry game. Anything can go. We thought we did things well in the first half,” he said. “I don’t think we did the things that we were supposed to be doing in the second half that we did in the first half — especially in the first quarter. When you leave a team hanging around, they start getting momentum and they start getting confidence. Next thing you know, this is what happens.”
The Red Raiders got off to a quick start with a goal from Karsen Conn just 53 seconds into the game, followed by a Mainville goal with 8:05 left in the first quarter after he got a pass in the slot from Landon Wakefield.
While the Redhawks responded with a goal of their own, Fulton scored a pair of goals to end the quarter from Xavier Doty and Trevor Doty to take a 4-1 lead.
The second quarter featured both teams trading goals, but toward the end of the first half, the Red Raiders started to pull away. Thanks to some nifty goals from Trevor Doty — including one where he was facing away from the goal, but got a shot over his shoulder into the top of the net — Fulton boasted a 9-4 advantage at halftime.
After back and forth goals to start the third stanza, Central Square gained some momentum and scored four unanswered goals to end the period — including a goal from distance with 8.2 seconds left — to cut into Fulton’s lead, 11-10.
Three more goals in the fourth quarter put the game out of reach, and the Redhawks secured the 13-12 win.
“We’ve got to go back to the drawing board. We’ve got to go back and start to figure out where we went wrong,” Koproski said. “I told the guys, ‘I hope you remember how this feels, because you should use it as motivation for the rest of the year.’ Hopefully they do.”
Trevor Doty led the Red Raiders with four goals and an assist. Ryan Carroll added two goals and two assists. Wakefield tacked on two goals and an assist. Xavier Doty and Conn both tallied two goals.
Mason Kinney and Daniel Devendorf both recorded an assist.
Koproski noted that “everybody’s got to be a shooter” on offense, and that Fulton can’t just rely on one or two players.
“We need to have Trevor in the offense. He came today to play. That’s what we need. But he’s not our only guy,” Koproski said. “We have other guys that need to step up and be contributing to the offense.”
In net, Walter Metcalf made 11 saves.
“Walt made some very good key saves in the beginning to keep (Central Square) at bay, which was huge,” Koproski said. “Obviously they made adjustments in the second half, and it worked out for them.”
Fulton (2-1) hosts East Syracuse-Minoa on Tuesday. Koproski said the team needs to work on playing “defense with (their) feet and talking,” while making sure to capitalize on more ground balls for more offensive opportunities.
“The sun comes up the next day, and we’ll work on the things we need to, to get ready for ESM,” Koproski said. “We need to get back to the basics.”
