Brock Tetro vs. Oswego

Fulton's Brock Tetro (2) releases a pitch during the Red Raider varsity baseball team's 2-1 victory over Oswego on Thursday. Tetro pitched five innings, recording six strikeouts.

 Ben Grieco photo

FULTON — There was an old-fashioned pitchers’ duel at G. Ray Bodley High School on Thursday, and the Fulton varsity baseball team secured the 2-1 victory over rival Oswego.

Neither team crossed home plate in the opening two innings, but Oswego got close in the top of the third inning. Jude Parker reached first base on an error, and then advanced to second after a sacrifice bunt from Olyver Hoefer. Parker reached third on a passed ball.

