FULTON — There was an old-fashioned pitchers’ duel at G. Ray Bodley High School on Thursday, and the Fulton varsity baseball team secured the 2-1 victory over rival Oswego.
Neither team crossed home plate in the opening two innings, but Oswego got close in the top of the third inning. Jude Parker reached first base on an error, and then advanced to second after a sacrifice bunt from Olyver Hoefer. Parker reached third on a passed ball.
Tommy Kirwan and Owen Sincavage both drew walks to load the bases with one out in the inning. Fulton head coach Randy Cotton made a mound visit to pitcher Brock Tetro.
“I went out and talked to Brock and said, ‘Listen, this kid rips the ball but he also doesn’t run well. I’ve got to have a strike here. Let him hit a groundball, hopefully to Sam (Cotton),” Cotton said.
Oswego’s Matt Krul, on the second pitch of the at-bat, hit a ground ball right to Sam Cotton, who flipped the ball to second base and Robert Briggs completed the double play with a throw to first base to end the inning.
“Brock executed perfectly, and it worked out the way we wanted,” Randy Cotton said. “It doesn’t always happen that way, but we’ll take it.”
Using the momentum from the top half of the inning, Briggs led off Fulton’s offense with a single to right field, who then stole second base. Sam Cotton ripped a deep single to left field, hitting home Briggs to break open the scoring.
Sam Cotton eventually made crossed the plate as well after a couple more errors from the Bucs to put Fulton up 2-0 after the third inning.
“When you get Sam up (to bat) with a guy on second base, he’s a .500 hitter, so there’s a good chance you’re going to get something,” Randy Cotton said. “Sam came through, which was huge.”
“We kind of contributed to their runs a little bit, and that’s the game,” Oswego coach John Finch said.
Oswego stranded Owen Seubert on second base after a double to right field in the top of the fourth frame, and Fulton was threatening to increase its lead in the bottom of the fourth inning but Oswego pitcher Krul threw three consecutive strikeouts to get out of the inning.
Both teams went scoreless in the fifth inning too, and then Oswego got within striking distance in the sixth inning.
With Fulton’s Will Patterson on the mound in relief for Tetro, Krul hit a deep double into the left-field fence, and then was hit home by a double from Tyler Dean, also to the left-field fence.
He reached third after Seubert singled a couple batters later, but a pop out to Sam Cotton from Augustus Potter and a strikeout from Parker stranded the runners on first and third.
“We left some stuff out there that we should’ve taken advantage of, but we did. Fulton made the plays when they had to. They pitched well enough to win. We pitched well enough, we’ve just got to capitalize on the opportunities that we had at the plate,” Finch said. “We’ve got to create more opportunities for ourselves at the plate. … We’ve got to do that earlier in the game instead of waiting for the end. It’s within our means to do that, we just didn’t today.”
Krul threw a one-two-three inning in the bottom half of the inning to keep it a one-run game, but Patterson got into his groove in his second inning on the mound. He threw a pair of strikeouts and forced Kirwan to pop out to short stop to secure the 2-1 victory for the Red Raiders.
Randy Cotton noted the pitching combination of Tetro and Patterson, and said the duo pitched well despite not having a lot of time outside before the Red Raiders’ first game of the season. Randy Cotton also highlighted an improved defense from the 2022 season.
“Brock threw more pitches than I wanted him to, but he said he was good. … He showed a lot of character,” Randy Cotton said. “Will was lights out in the seventh, which was huge. I was happy with both of them. If we can keep pitching like that, and our defense is good enough, we’ll stay in most games.”
Offensively, Sam Cotton led Fulton with a single, one RBI and one run. Briggs added a single an a run. Patterson tacked on two singles. Trent Farrands and Kash Stuber both hit a single.
On the mound, Tetro recorded the win with five innings pitched and six strikeouts, allowing four walks and one hit. In relief, Patterson threw two innings with four strikeouts, allowing three hits and one run.
“We’re still not aggressive enough at the plate. We take too many pitches,” Randy Cotton said. “I’m not real happy with the performance, but I’m very happy with the win.”
The Bucs’ were led offensively by Krul, who had a double and a win, plus Dean, who had an RBI double. Seubert tallied two hits (a single and a double). Parker, Kirwan (2) and Sincavage all drew walks.
On the mound, Krul pitched a complete game, throwing 15 strikeouts while allowing six hits and two runs.
“Matt was good. Even when we got down, it didn’t phase him,” Finch said. “He kept it right there for us. We’ve just got to pick him up.”
Not only is it a quick turnaround for both teams, but the Bucs and Red Raiders square off again on Friday. Oswego (1-1) plays host to Fulton (1-0) for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch.
“We’ll see who plays better. That’s pretty much it,” Finch said.
“The mindset is, if we pitch like we did today, I expect to win by a wider margin. We’ve got to get better at the plate, and more aggressive,” Randy Cotton said. “I’ve got some young guys up there, and with it being the first game, I’m sure there were some jitters. If we get better at the plate, we’re going to be tough to beat by most teams.”
