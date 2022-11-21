Ariola and von Holtz

A signing ceremony was held recently for two Mexico student-athletes who made their college commitments. In the photo above left is Adria Ariola, who signed her letter of intent to attend Roberts Wesleyan and play for its NCAA Division II soccer program. Above right is Alexa von Holtz, who signed her letter of intent to attend Ball State University and swim for its NCAA Division I program.

 Photo provided

MEXICO — Two decorated Mexico Tiger student-athletes were celebrated recently at a ceremony where they signed their letters of intent to compete at the college level.

Alexa von Holtz, the first female athlete from MACS to qualify for states in swimming, will swim for Division I Ball State University.

Recommended for you