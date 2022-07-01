SCRIBA — For the 22nd year, the Tamarack Golf Club’s Junior Golf Camp offered local kids an opportunity to learn and improve their golf skills this week.
“It’s just been so rewarding to see a lot of the campers come in at age five, and stay right with us until age 15 or 16,” said John Lawton, who operates the golf club with his wife, Debbie. “Hard to believe that we’ve been doing this and the program has sustained itself (for 22 years).”
The camp began on Monday at the Scriba Driving Range, with students learning what Lawton referred to as ‘PGA posture, grip, and alignment’ from Mexico High School golf coach Kevin Dewey, who played for the Oswego State men’s golf team.
“He did an outstanding job, just a wonderful delivery,” said Lawton of Dewey. “And the kids just responded to him so well. I think he had a good time too.”
After spending time in the mornings at the driving range, campers return to Tamarack, where Lawton said “all the things (Dewey) teaches them, they get to practice right here in a real-life setting, on a golf course.”
Thursday and Friday camps are held entirely at Tamarack. On Thursday, campers participate in putting and chipping contests on the ninth and 18th holes, Lawton said.
Instruction during the contests was provided by Dewey, as well as Lawton’s daughter, Casey Smith, who attended the camp before going on to play golf at St. Lawrence University.
“(Casey) does the putting instruction, and then again, Coach Dewey does the chipping instruction,” said Lawton. “And then we swap half the groups over.”
Lawton said both instructors “do an outstanding job,” also mentioning that the campers seem to “respond very well to the grown-ups.”
“They love the different setting. ... They did very, very well this week,” added Lawton.
The camp also offers cart clinics, where Lawton says campers can earn the opportunity to drive a golf cart on the course.
“Most youngsters aren’t allowed to drive a golf cart until a certain age on a golf course,” Lawton said. “There’s certain ones, I’ll do the cart clinic and then I go around with each one. If they can show me the responsibility to be on a golf cart and get through it safely, it’s all about safety, then I’ll let them drive.”
Lawton also mentioned that Tamarack has been “so fortunate through the years” when it comes to attracting various golf professionals and coaches to help out at the camp.
The camp comes to a close on Friday, with the 'Captain 'n' Crew Tournament' at Tamarack, with the campers matched in groups according to ability.
“Then we have our banquet and all our prizes that we do throughout the week,” said Lawton.
The camp issues prizes for closest to the pin and longest drive at the Scriba Driving Range, and for the chipping and putting contests at Tamarack, Lawton said.
“The kids jump right into that. Any time there’s a competition, they’re all about it,” Lawton added. “It’s a very, very rewarding, fun week for all of us.
“It’s sort of like our Super Bowl for the week. We enjoy it.”
