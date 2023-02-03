Samantha Emmons vs. Solvay

Hannibal’s Samantha Emmons shoots a 3-pointer during the Warriors’ win over Solvay on Thursday.

 Ben Grieco photo

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal girls varsity basketball team got right to work against Solvay. 

An early steal and full court heave by eighth-grader Tenly Baker to her partner-in-crime senior Samantha Emmons, who finished off the slick move, set the tone for what was a dominant 57-19 win for the Warriors.

