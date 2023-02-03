HANNIBAL — The Hannibal girls varsity basketball team got right to work against Solvay.
An early steal and full court heave by eighth-grader Tenly Baker to her partner-in-crime senior Samantha Emmons, who finished off the slick move, set the tone for what was a dominant 57-19 win for the Warriors.
The chemistry between the two guards was obvious from the jump as they combined again for a nearly identical bucket on the second possession. The momentum caught up with the rest of the Warriors quickly as the team got off to a 16-2 run.
Before Solvay’s Neonna Turk ended the run with a 3-pointer, Emmons and Baker flexed their muscles again by hitting back-to-back buckets from deep. The duo rounded out the quarter with a layup that brought the score to 23-5 after eight minutes.
Hannibal coach Pat Earley praised the relationship Baker and Emmons have built over their time together.
With such a noticeable age difference between the two standouts, Earley noted how much of a testament their friendship is as it has stood the test of time and since when Baker was the team manager in sixth grade.
“They really are creating a special duo,” Earley said. “They both have a lot of similarities in the fact that they both love basketball, they’re both super competitive, they’re both benefitting from playing with each other and practicing with each other every single day. … It’s been a great relationship and it’s something that I’m really proud of because as hard as we work, they’re working just as hard on their relationship together.”
The second quarter was carnage as the Warriors outscored their opponents 16-2. Hannibal’s defense was on high alert, intercepting pass after pass.
And following the leadership of Emmons, the offense was unstoppable as well. Going into the break Solvay had only four buckets in the entire half as its offense, which was strictly jumpers or 3-point attempts, sputtered.
There was no sense of mercy from the Warriors as they continued to take the game to the Bearcats.
While it was a lower scoring quarter from Hannibal, in the third frame, the Warriors still managed to finish off the interval on an 11-0 run which put them up 53-14.
Going into the final stanza, it was all said and done. However, Solvay managed to outscore Hannibal in the quarter, 5-4. Hannibal closed out their final regular-season home game by a score of 57-19.
Tenly and Emmons scored 18 points each. Olivia Kuc tacked on 13 points.
Mikayla Miner, Julianna Kauffman, Kiley Emmons and Brooke West contributed two points apiece.
Earley was happy with the way his team performed in their final home game of the season and said how his team enjoys their home environment.
“It’s something we take pride in,” Earley said. “We take pride in winning on our own court. We take pride in always having a good home crowd and we were fortunate enough to have a good crowd out tonight. This is exactly what we hope to do. For us, winning home games is what we want to do. We want to take care of business at home.”
The Warriors (12-6), next take on Chittenango on the road in their penultimate game of the regular season on Feb. 7.
