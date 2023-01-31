SYRACUSE — Syracuse University has announced the 2023 slate for the Orange football team.
Syracuse will host six games during the season, and will also face three divisional winners from last season (the ACC Atlantic, ACC Coastal and Big Ten West).
The Atlantic Coast Conference will enter the 2023 season without divisions. In the conference’s new structure, each team will play three primary opponents annually, and then face the other 10 league teams twice during a four-year cycle.
Syracuse’s “primary opponents” are Florida State, Pittsburgh and Boston College.
The Orange open their season with a home game against Colgate University for the 69th meeting between the squads. Syracuse then hosts Western Michigan University the following week. It’ll be the first meeting since the 2019 season.
Syracuse’s lone road game for September is at Purdue on Sept. 16 — and the Boilermakers are the defending Big Ten West champions.
For the first time since 1996, Syracuse will host Army (Sept. 23). The Orange hold an 11-10 advantage over the Black Knights.
After Army, Syracuse has seven consecutive games against ACC opponents to close out the season.
Syracuse travels to North Carolina for a matchup on Oct. 7 for the Orange’s first trip to Chapel Hill with fans in attendance since 2003. Syracuse went to North Carolina in 2020, but with COVID-19, there were no fans.
The Orange travel to Florida State on Oct. 14 followed by another game at Virginia Tech on Oct. 26. The contest against Virginia Tech will rekindle the old Big East rivalry.
After being away for all of October, Syracuse returns home on Nov. 3 to host Boston College for Family Weekend.
The following week will be a special game as Syracuse takes on Pittsburgh at Yankee Stadium. The game celebrates the centennial anniversary of the first football game played at Yankee Stadium.
That first game in 1923 resulted in a 3-0 Syracuse victory over Pittsburgh on Oct. 20.
Syracuse travels to Georgia Tech on Nov. 18 to take on the Yellow Jackets for the first time in over a decade. The Orange host Wake Forest on Nov. 25 to finish the regular season.
