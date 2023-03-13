Brian Bertrand (left) of Syracuse captured the $5,500 top prize in the 35th annual Super Bud Bowl Handicap Tournament, which concluded Sunday at Lighthouse Lanes in Oswego. Canada’s Zach Wilkins (right) placed second and won $2,800.
OSWEGO — Syracuse’s Brian Bertrand struck his way to the championship of the 35th annual Super Bud Bowl Handicap Tournament on Sunday at Lighthouse Lanes in Oswego.
Bertrand pounded the pins to defeat top-seeded Zach Wilkins 236-172 in the championship match and collect the $5,500 top prize.
Wilkins, a Canadian bidding to become the Bud Bowl’s first repeat winner, settled for second place and $2,800.
Chittenango’s Joe Demario finished third and took home $1,500.
The bowling tourney is sponsored by Budweiser and held in memory of Edward and Carol Hoefer.
There were 1,112 entries in the weeklong tourney, and 96 bowlers advanced to Sunday’s finals to compete in single-elimination matches until just three bowlers remained. All the finalists received a minimum of $150.
In the semifinal match, Bertrand and Demario squared off in a battle that was tight throughout. Demario, a lefty playing an extreme outside line, edged ahead thanks to a triple in the fifth, sixth, and seventh frames. Each of those shots was solid in the 1-2 pocket.
Bertrand answered with his own triple in the sixth, seventh, and eighth frames.
Demario then had the game’s first open frame in the eighth. A light pocket hit left the 3-5-9, and his spare attempt left a pin standing.
That opened the door for Bertrand, but his first ball in the ninth frame left the 7-pin and he failed to convert it. He rebounded with a double in the 10th frame and finished with a 218, but left the door open for Demario to win it in the 10th if he could strike twice. Demario’s first shot in the 10th got eight pins, giving the win to Bertrand by a 218-203 score.
Bertrand and Wilkins met in the title match. Bertrand took immediate control with a double. Wilkins had an unlucky break in the fourth frame when his pocket hit left the 7-10 split.
From there, Wilkins, the 2019 Bud Bowl champ, struggled to find the shot that got him to the No. 1 seed in the stepladder round. After a spare in the fifth frame, Wilkins’ first ball in the sixth went way wide of the head pin and left three pins. He failed to convert, and Bertrand pounced on the opportunity to put the match away.
A smooth-shooting right-hander who uses the full approach, Bertrand struck in the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh frames. Wilkins had another open frame in the seventh, and Bertrand breezed to the victory, 236-172.
Bertrand, whose previous best Bud Bowl finish was third place, said he struggled a bit early in the single-elimination matches before settling in.
“I wasn’t really throwing well. I had a little bit of nerves in the first couple of matches, just trying to get my feet under me,” he said. “In the championship match, I just tried to collect myself after missing the 7-pin in the ninth frame (of the semifinal match). I just tried to concentrate and take it one shot at a time. Zach is a high-caliber bowler. He’s absolutely outstanding. He didn’t have his ‘A’ game (in the title match) and I was able to take advantage and throw a couple of clutch shots.”
