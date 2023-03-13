Bud Bowl Finalists

Brian Bertrand (left) of Syracuse captured the $5,500 top prize in the 35th annual Super Bud Bowl Handicap Tournament, which concluded Sunday at Lighthouse Lanes in Oswego. Canada’s Zach Wilkins (right) placed second and won $2,800.

 Mike LeBoeuf photo

OSWEGO — Syracuse’s Brian Bertrand struck his way to the championship of the 35th annual Super Bud Bowl Handicap Tournament on Sunday at Lighthouse Lanes in Oswego.

Bertrand pounded the pins to defeat top-seeded Zach Wilkins 236-172 in the championship match and collect the $5,500 top prize.

