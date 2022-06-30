Super DIRTcar Series travels to Land of Legends Raceway

CANANDAIGUA — The Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modifieds will compete at Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua today.
At stake will be a $7,600 first-place prize in the 76-lap feature at the half-mile oval.
Mat Williamson will look to keep his lead in the points standings with defending Super DIRTcar Series champion Matt Sheppard in close pursuit in second place.
Current Land of Legends track points leader and full-time Series driver Peter Britten will also look to make his presence known at the Stars and Stripes 76.
Fans that can’t make it to the track can watch the action live on DIRTVision, either online or by downloading the DIRTVision App.
Here are the some storylines to follow at Land of Legends Raceway:
IN HOT PURSUIT
Eight-time and defending Super DIRTcar Series champion Matt Sheppard, a five-time career feature winner at the Land of Legends Raceway, will look to keep his momentum going this Thursday. After a 10th-place finish at Albany-Saratoga Speedway, Sheppard continued his climb up the point standings into second place, 25 points behind leader Mat Williamson. His last win at the Canandaigua oval was on Oct. 10, 2020 for the DIRTcar Oktoberfast, where he held off Williamson for the win.
CHANGE IN LEADERSHIP
With a 12th-place finish at Albany-Saratoga Speedway, Mat Williamson secured enough points to take over the lead in the Series point standings. Even though the Ontario driver has not found the podium in Series competition since night four of DIRTcar Nationals in February at Volusia Speedway Park, his consistent finishes have been the key to his success. He will need to bring that same consistency to Canandaigua to hold off the likes of Sheppard, third-place Max McLaughlin, and a solid field of local contenders.
DOUBLE DIPPING
Current Land of Legends Raceway points leader and Series full-time driver Peter Britten will be putting a demand on his experience at his home track to make a run for another win. His last Series race at the track on Aug. 4, 2021 turned out to be an incredibly meaningful one for him as he battled his way to the top of the podium, taking home the $7,500 payday and his second career Series win.
The Brisbane, Queensland native finished eighth at Albany-Saratoga Speedway and currently sits eighth in the Series point standings. However, he will also enter with the momentum of having recently won a local show at the track.
LOCAL TALENT
Justin Haers, driver of the #3 Modified; Alan Johnson, driver of the #14J Modified; Tim Fuller, driver of the #19 Modified; and Erick Rudolph, driver of the #25 Modified; are a few of the top local drivers to keep an eye on at the Stars and Stripes 76.
They currently round out the top five in the track point standings behind Peter Britten. With the exception of Justin Haers, each driver has nabbed a win at the track this season. Johnson has scored two and Fuller one.
AROUND THE TURN
The Super DIRTcar Series will make its first trip of the season to the Keystone State on Tuesday, July 12, to compete at Big Diamond Speedway in Pottsville, Pennsylvania and then will make its debut at Bloomsburg Fair Speedway on Wednesday, July 13.
See SuperDIRTcarSeries.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.