Super DIRTcar Series to kick off weekend at Weedsport Speedway

WEEDSPORT — Fans of the Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modifieds are in for a treat this Memorial Day Weekend as the Series will race Sunday in the Heroes Remembered 100 at Weedsport Speedway, followed by the King of the Spring 100 at Lebanon Valley Speedway on Monday.
The Weedsport race will award the winner of the 100-lap feature with a $7,500 pay day, while the winner of the 100-lap feature at Lebanon Valley will receive a $13,500 check along with a guaranteed starting spot at NAPA Super DIRT Week in October at Oswego Speedway.
For fans that can’t make it to the track, action may be viewed live on DIRTVision, either online or by downloading the DIRTVision app.
Mat Williamson won last year’s race at Weedsport Speedway and currently sits third in the point standings after a fifth-place finish at Can-Am Speedway on May 18. Williamson has shown himself to be a serious competitor this season with two top-five finishes.
Matt Sheppard, seventh in points, won last year’s King of Spring 100 at Lebanon Valley. Though he did not finish this year’s race at Bridgeport, Sheppard returned to his usual form with a dominating win at Can-Am Speedway on May 18. Sheppard also figures to contend at Weedsport, having posted seven wins there from 2010-2019.
Multi-time NAPA Super DIRT Week champion and NASCAR Truck Series star Stewart Friesen currently leads the Series in points, 13 ahead of second-place Max McLaughlin. Friesen finished a disappointing 18th in the spring Mr. DIRT Track race last year at Lebanon Valley after leading the pack for 80 laps. He will look to rebound from this time around.
Friesen has captured the checkered flag three times in his Super DIRTcar Series career at Weedsport, winning last year’s edition of the Hall of Fame 100.
The Heinke-Baldwin racing duo of Max McLaughlin and Jimmy Phelps will also be looking for victories this weekend. At Can-Am, McLaughlin started 18th and finished in fourth. His jump in the standings indicates the endurance of his car, which will come in handy for two 100-lap features this weekend.
Beyond the statistics, Weedsport Speedway has special meaning to McLaughlin as it was the site of his first Super DIRTcar Series win in October 2020 when he passed his childhood racing idol Matt Sheppard for a $10,000 check in the DIRTcar OktoberFAST finale.
Phelps sits in fourth in the point standings after finishing sixth at Can-Am. He had a fifth-place showing last year at his team’s home track in Weedsport and will be looking to improve on an 11th place finish at Lebanon Valley.
As a longtime DIRTcar-sanctioned track, Lebanon Valley is home to several Big-Block Modified powerhouses that carve-up the half-mile paperclip on a weekly basis.
Andy Bachetti, the four-time and defending Big-Block Modified track champion, leads the charge for the local contenders. He has three Series wins at Lebanon Valley.
Eddie Marshall and Marc Johnson also have Big-Block Feature wins at the track in 2022.
These races will be the first Super DIRTcar Series 100-lap features contested this season, so durability will be a key.
See SuperDIRTcarSeries.com for more information. The track websites are weedsportspeedway.com and lebanonvalley.com.
