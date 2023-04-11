Matt Sheppard competes in the No. 9S machine in Super DIRTcar Series action. Sheppard is the defending Super DIRTcar Series champion and will be looking for the checkered flag May 7 at Orange County Fair Speedway.
MIDDLETOWN — The Super DIRTcar Series will make its 22nd visit to Orange County Fair Speedway on May 7 with a $7,500 payday on the line.
Every year, the high-speed 5/8-mile track tests the limits of the Big-Block Modifieds and their drivers. Looking through history, the track has favored those who have their name in the Hall of Fame or have a plaque waiting for them.
As the third stop on the championship tour, the event will help set the stage for an exciting points battle going into the summer months.
Here are some of the story lines.
TITLE HUNT: Nine-time and defending Super DIRTcar Series champion Matt Sheppard of Waterloo will be in the hunt for a historic 10th Series title this year. Orange County Fair Speedway could prove to be a good stop on his journey to that goal as he won last year’s Series event there.
Sheppard also has seven major event victories at the track — two with the Super DIRTcar Series — and is a track champion at Orange County.
PRIME CONTENDERS: Some of the top contenders in the Super DIRTcar Series this year are 2019 Series champion Mat Williamson, 2010 Orange County winner Jimmy Phelps, Max McLaughlin, and 2022 Rookie of the Year Anthony Perrego.
A win at Orange County could propel any of them to a memorable season.
LEGENDARY WINNERS: Only three drivers have won in the last seven Super DIRTcar Series races at Orange County Fair Speedway — Matt Sheppard, Stewart Friesen and Brett Hearn, each a legend of the sport.
And before them, other legendary winners included Billy Decker, Danny Johnson, Jimmy Phelps, Frank Cozze, and more.
Orange County has become a track where many stars of the Series have cut their teeth and solidified their status as an icon of the sport.
PREVIOUS ORANGE COUNTY WINNERS
2022 – Matt Sheppard on July 28
2021 – Stewart Friesen on Aug. 12
2019 – Matt Sheppard on Aug. 15
2018 – Stewart Friesen on July 18
2014 – Brett Hearn on Oct. 26
2013 – Brett Hearn on Oct. 27
2012 – Brett Hearn on Oct. 21
2011 – Billy Decker on June 21, Danny Johnson on Oct. 23
2010 – Jimmy Phelps on June 16
2009 – Billy Decker on June 17
2008 – Brett Hearn on July 31, Danny Johnson on Oct. 19
2007 – Frank Cozze on May 31, Jeff Heotzler on Oct. 21
1988 – Rich Eurich on Oct. 23
1987 – Doug Hoffman on Oct. 25
1985 – Jack Johnson on Oct. 27
1984 – Dave Lape on Oct. 28
1983 – Larry Brolsma on Sept. 10, C.D. Coville on Oct. 30
