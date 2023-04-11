Matt Sheppard Orange County

Matt Sheppard competes in the No. 9S machine in Super DIRTcar Series action. Sheppard is the defending Super DIRTcar Series champion and will be looking for the checkered flag May 7 at Orange County Fair Speedway.

 Tom Morris photo

MIDDLETOWN — The Super DIRTcar Series will make its 22nd visit to Orange County Fair Speedway on May 7 with a $7,500 payday on the line.

Every year, the high-speed 5/8-mile track tests the limits of the Big-Block Modifieds and their drivers. Looking through history, the track has favored those who have their name in the Hall of Fame or have a plaque waiting for them.

