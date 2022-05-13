Super DIRTcar Series thunders into Can-Am May 18

LAFARGEVILLE — The Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modifieds roll into Can-Am Speedway Wednesday, May 18.
The Thunder on the Thousand Islands will be a 75-lap feature paying $7,500 to win.
Defending Super DIRTcar Series champion Matt Sheppard, Mat Williamson, and Stewart Friesen will lead the charge of drivers hoping to grab the first race of the season contested in the Empire State.
The DIRTcar Pro Stock Series will join the Big-Block Modifieds on the racing card.
Fans unable to make it to Can-Am Speedway for the show can watch it on DIRTVision, either online or by downloading the DIRTVision App.
Eight-time and reigning champion Matt Sheppard continues his quest for a ninth Super DIRTcar Series title at Can-Am Speedway. The Waterloo driver has found success at Can-Am, scoring two Series victories in 2009 and 2019.
He’s looking to bounce back after trouble during the season opener at Bridgeport, finishing 24th after engine troubles sidelined him.
Sheppard placed seventh in last year’s Thunder in the Thousand Islands race.
Another driver to watch is Stewart Friesen, multi-time NAPA Super DIRT Week champion and NASCAR Truck Series star. He won the Thunder on the Thousand Islands last year at Can-Am. Friesen edged out Tim Fuller in 2021 to earn a $7,500 payday.
Friesen placed second in this year’s Series opener at Bridgeport, narrowly losing out to winner Ryan Godown.
Two-time Billy Whittaker Cars 200 champion Mat Williamson is another driver hoping to stay hot after a top-five finish at Bridgeport. Williamson started that race in the middle of the pack and crossed the finish line fourth in the 75-lap feature. Another good run at Can-Am could have him on pace toward a second Super DIRTcar Series championship.
Rookie Alex Yankowski hasn’t wasted any time making his presence known on the Super DIRTcar Series. He’s the youngest of the 2022 rookie class at 17 years old, and already had his competitors turning heads when he scored a massive victory at World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte. Yankowski led the early portion of the race at Bridgeport before a hose clamp came off his car, sidelining him for the night.
Billy Dunn, of Watertown, charged from eighth to victory in his DIRTcar 358 Modified race during Can-Am’s season opener last week, racing past Tim Fuller in traffic for the win. Dunn and Fuller can easily be contenders to win the Super DIRTcar Series race on Wednesday night, and both racers also have some history in common. Dunn won the NAPA Super DIRT Week 200-miler at Syracuse in 2013, while Fuller took the checkers in the 2004 running of the event.
After the race at Can-Am, the Super DIRTcar Series will make its second New York stop at Weedsport Speedway for the Heroes Remembered 100 on Sunday, May 29, followed by a Memorial Day special at Lebanon Valley Speedway on Monday, May 30.
See racecanam.com or SuperDIRTcarSeries.com for more details.
