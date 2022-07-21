WEEDSPORT — The Super DIRTcar Series will roar back into Weedsport Speedway on Sunday, July 24, for the Hall of Fame 100.

It will be the Series’ second stop at Weedsport this season, offering not only a $10,000 payout to the victor of the 100-lap feature, but a guaranteed starting spot at the 50th running of NAPA Super DIRT Week in October at Oswego Speedway.

Recommended for you