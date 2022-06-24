Super DIRTcar Series returns to Pennsylvania July 12-13

Mike Gular (left) and Matt Sheppard are pictured in Big-Block Modified racing action. They will be among the top contenders when the Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modifieds compete at Big Diamond Speedway and Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Raceway in July.
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The Super DIRTcar Series will venture to Pennsylvania for the first time in six years this July with a return to Big Diamond Speedway and a debut at Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Raceway.
The shows will mark the seventh and eighth rounds of the 2022 championship season, bringing out the biggest names in Big-Block Modified racing, including Pennsylvania native and 2022 Series Rookie of the Year contender Mike Gular.
The Series will stop at Big Diamond Speedway on July 12 with a feature paying $7,500 to win.
The Super DIRTcar Series has only made one trip to the three-eighths of a mile track, with Duane Howard picking up the inaugural win. However, with the track hosting other Big-Block events, some drivers will enter with more experience than others.
Eight-time and defending Series champion Matt Sheppard, driver of the #9S Super DIRTcar Series Modified, enters with the most knowledge, having won at the track twice. Other recent Big Diamond Big-Block winners include Ryan Godown, who won the championship season opener at Bridgeport Motorsports Park, and Billy Pauch Jr.
The Series will race July 13 at Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Raceway, again paying $7,500 to the feature winner.
The new state-of-the-art facility opened in 2021, bringing auto racing back to the property for the first time since the 1980s.
Only two Big-Block Modified events have been hosted at the track so far, with Jeff Strunk picking up the inaugural win and 2022 Rookie of the Year contender Anthony Perrego, driver of the #4 Super DIRTcar Series Modified, already winning at the track earlier this month.
Fellow Series championship contenders such as Matt Sheppard, Mike Gular, Alex Yankowski, Max McLaughlin, and defending Super DIRT Week champion Mat Williamson also competed in the events, getting valuable track time before the Super DIRTcar Series event.
Fans that can’t make it to the tracks can watch both events live on DIRTVision, either online or by downloading the DIRTVision App.
