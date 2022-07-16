Super DIRTcar Series racers revved up for local SummerFAST events

CENTRAL SQUARE — One of the biggest weekends in Northeast motorsports will become a special weeklong event with the debut of the Super DIRTcar Series SummerFAST, Aug. 16-18.
Leading up to the NASCAR Watkins Glen International weekend, the Super DIRTcar Series will run three consecutive races during the week — Aug. 16 at Brewerton Speedway, Aug. 17 at Fulton Speedway, and Aug. 18 at Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua.
The three races, each 60 laps, paying $7,500 to win, will also kick off racing in August for the Super DIRTcar Series and give fans an early teaser before the 50th running of NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week Oct. 3-9, hosted by Oswego Speedway.
“I think that SummerFAST deal is going to be pretty cool,” said Matt Sheppard, driver of the No. 9S Big-Block Modified. “Three nights in a row. Three tracks that are all really close to me. I’m located right in the middle of all of them. I think that will be a cool deal, a little mini speed week. Three big shows, three nights in a row, I think that’s going to be a neat deal.”
“The SummerFAST stuff, that’s a cool deal. It’s like a mini speed week deal,” said Peter Britten, driver of the No. 21A. “Hopefully, everyone gets behind it from fans and competitors and it’ll be a successful deal and we’ll be able to keep doing that.”
The Aug. 16 race is at Brewerton Speedway. Mat Williamston won the last Super DIRTcar Series race there in 2021. Billy Decker holds the track record lap time of 13.890 seconds from Sept. 15, 2017.
Williamson, the 2019 Series champion, has been one of the most dominant drivers at Brewerton Speedway when it comes to big events. The Canadian has won the last two Super DIRTcar Series races at the one-third of a mile track, and the last two DIRTcar 358 Modified races at the track during Super DIRT Week.
Sheppard, an eight-time Super DIRTcar Series champ and the defending champion, won six out of eight Super DIRTcar Series races at Brewerton between 2009 and 2018. The only other driver to win a Series race in that time is three-time Series champion Billy Decker. Of active drivers, Decker also has the most wins at Brewerton with 66.
The Aug. 17 race at Fulton Speedway will mark the Super DIRTcar Series’ first time back at Fulton since 2020 and its 10th overall visit to the high-banked, three-eighths of a mile track.
Sheppard holds the track record lap time (15.549 seconds), set on April 10, 2010.
In the nine previous races, Decker won four of them. He and Jimmy Phelps, who won in 2020, are currently the only active drivers who have won a Series event at the track. However, Williamson won the 200-lap Big-Block Modified Outlaw 200 at Fulton last year.
Fulton and Brewerton also play into the wheelhouse of Central Square’s Tim Sears Jr., now in his second full-time year with the Series, who grew up racing weekly at both tracks.
The Aug. 18 race is at Land of Legends Raceway, where Decker holds the track record with a lap time of 17.125 seconds, set on Aug. 9, 2007.
Earlier this year at Land of Legends, Max McLaughlin picked up his first points-paying Super DIRTcar Series win, and his fourth win overall.
Land of Legends is the weekly track for Britten, who is the track’s current points leader. He won his last points-paying Super DIRTcar Series race there last year as well.
Since it is a weekly track for Big-Block Modifieds, it tends to bring out big local names like Justin Haers of Phelps, who finished second to McLaughlin in June; and former Series regular Erick Rudolph of Ransomville, who finished fourth in June.
Fans can watch every SummerFAST event live on DIRTVision, either online or by downloading the DIRTVision app.
