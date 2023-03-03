CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The chase for the 2023 Super DIRTcar Series championship begins with the series’ debut at Atomic Speedway March 31 and April 1.
It is the series’ first visit to the 3/8-mile track.
Periods of snow along with gusty winds at times especially this evening. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low 31F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 8 to 12 inches..
Periods of snow along with gusty winds at times especially this evening. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low 31F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 8 to 12 inches.
Updated: March 3, 2023 @ 4:40 pm
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The chase for the 2023 Super DIRTcar Series championship begins with the series’ debut at Atomic Speedway March 31 and April 1.
It is the series’ first visit to the 3/8-mile track.
Along with serving as the championship season opener, the doubleheader weekend will also award a Super DIRT Week 51 guaranteed starting spot each night. The March 31 feature will pay $10,000 to win, and the April 1 feature will pay $12,000 to win.
Several teams have already had the chance to see where their 2023 program is at during the non-points Super DIRTcar Series events at Volusia Speedway Park’s Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals in February. Now, they’ll see where they stand with points on the line.
Here are a few of the early stories to watch.
MONEY MAT: Mat Williamson, the 2019 Super DIRTcar Series champion, is already off to a strong start in 2023, having won his first DIRTcar Nationals Big Gator championship at Volusia Speedway Park. He also swept the final two features of the event with an exciting last-lap pass each race.
That momentum is on top of the two victories he picked up at The Dirt Track at Charlotte at the conclusion of the 2022 season. He’s also already proved to be strong at 3/8-mile tracks, having won at Ransomville Speedway with the Super DIRTcar Series last year. He’ll be poised to carry his suitcase of momentum into Atomic to start his chase for a second Super DIRTcar Series title.
9 TO 10: After picking up more than 40 wins throughout his 2022 season, including his third Billy Whittaker Cars 200 triumph at the 50th Super DIRT Week, and his ninth Super DIRTcar Series championship, Matt Sheppard will look to write more history in 2023.
Chasing an iconic 10th Super DIRTcar Series title, Sheppard will first try to write his name as the inaugural series winner at Atomic. Of his seven series victories in 2022, one came at a 3/8-mile track — Big Diamond Speedway.
HEARTBREAK KID: Entering his fourth full-time season with the Super DIRTcar Series, Jack Lehner was a lap away from his first series victory in February at Volusia Speedway Park. But then, when a lap car blocked his lane, he had to watch Mat Williamson drive around him and take away the victory.
However, it was a sign of change for Lehner, a sign that his offseason work of “rebuilding everything” is working. He knows he can compete with the likes of Williamson and Sheppard.
He knows he can go to Atomic and contend for the win.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.