Matt Sheppard 2022

Matt Sheppard races in Super DIRTcar Series action. Sheppard won the Super DIRTcar Series championship in 2022.

 Jacy Norgaard photo

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The chase for the 2023 Super DIRTcar Series championship begins with the series’ debut at Atomic Speedway March 31 and April 1.

It is the series’ first visit to the 3/8-mile track.

