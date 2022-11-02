CONCORD, N.C. — With points battles in the winding up, the Super DIRTcar Series will join their World of Outlaws brethren for the World of Outlaws World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte this weekend.

While Matt Sheppard has mathematically locked up his historic ninth Series title, Mat Williamson and Jimmy Phelps are only separated by 30 points for second place. The drivers in fourth through seventh are separated by 28 points, leaving room for a potential reshuffling by the season’s end.

