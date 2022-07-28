Super DIRTcar Series motors to Orange County Fair Speedway

The Super DIRTcar Series will compete today in a 73-lap feature paying $10,000 to win at Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown.

 Dave Dalesandro photo

MIDDLETOWN – The Super DIRTcar Series ventures to Orange County Fair Speedway for its next race today.

Brett Hearn will make his first appearance of the season, while Matt Sheppard looks to keep his points lead. Several Orange County regulars will be competing for their first Series win of the year.

