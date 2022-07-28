Super DIRTcar Series motors to Orange County Fair Speedway

MIDDLETOWN – The Super DIRTcar Series ventures to Orange County Fair Speedway for its next race today.
Brett Hearn will make his first appearance of the season, while Matt Sheppard looks to keep his points lead. Several Orange County regulars will be competing for their first Series win of the year.
The Big-Block Modifieds will hit the Middletown track to contend for a $10,000 payday in a 73-lap feature. The winner of the Battle of the Midway will also win a guaranteed starting spot at the 50th running of NAPA Super DIRT Week, hosted by Oswego Speedway Oct. 3-9.
This season has been one of the most competitive, so far, with 10 different winners in 12 Super DIRTcar Series races overall. Orange County could add to that stat with several drivers gunning for the victory.
If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision, either online or by downloading the DIRTVision App.
Here are some storylines to follow:
THE LEGEND RETURNS
Dirt Modified Hall of Famer Brett Hearn, of Sussex, New Jersey will make his first Super DIRTcar Series appearance this season at the Battle of the Midway.
Preparing to run in the 50th NAPA Super DIRT Week, Hearn will get valuable laps in his #20 Modified around a track he knows like the back of his hand. He started his racing career at Orange County and has collected more than 300 wins there. His last win with the Series there came in 2014.
HITTING HIS STRIDE
Eight-time Super DIRTcar Series champion and current points leader Matt Sheppard collected his second feature win of the season at Big Diamond Speedway on July 13, following a third-place finish at Land of Legends Raceway on June 30.
Sheppard has found success at Orange County Fair Speedway, as he currently leads the track points ahead of fellow Series regulars Max McLaughlin, Anthony Perrego and Mike Gular. He has one Series win at the five-eighths of a mile track and will be looking for another on Thursday.
CONTINUING THE BATTLE
Though a points-paying victory has eluded St. Catharines, Ontario driver Mat Williamson thus far this season, his consistent finishes have kept him near the top of the point standings. He has logged three top-five finishes, and a non-points paying victory at the DIRTcar Nationals back in February.
Williamson comes into Thursday’s matchup with previous success at Orange County, finding his way to the top of the podium three times during non-Series competitions. He will need to draw from what has worked in his previous successful runs to outdo his fellow Series competitors and land on the top of the podium.
DEFENDING TRACK CHAMPION
Anthony Perrego comes into the Battle of the Midway as both the Big-Block and Small-Block defending track champion at Orange County. Currently third in track points behind fellow Series competitors Matt Sheppard and Max McLaughlin, Perrego has significant experience maneuvering the track’s turns and stretches. He has also logged four season wins at the track, making him someone to keep an eye on.
FUTURE FACES
Two up-and-coming faces of the next generation of Big-Block drivers will be racing around the turns of Orange County Fair Speedway. Seventeen-year-old Tanner VanDoren made his Series debut at Big Diamond Speedway on July 13, trying out his driving skills against the Series regulars. Though he did not finish the race, it was a prime opportunity to see where he stood competing against seasoned drivers.
VanDoren will have track familiarity on his side, as he regularly competes at Orange County and currently sits 10th in track points.
Another local driver, Dillon Steuer, driver of the #17Z Modified, sits one place above VanDoren in track points and has shown steady improvement. After securing a feature win on April 30 and racking up top 10s, his success thus far has shown potential for contending with Series regulars.
AROUND THE TURN
The Super DIRTcar Series will return to Weedsport Speedway Aug. 15 to make up the previously rained out Hall of Fame 100. The Series will then continue with the inaugural SummerFAST, which includes Brewerton Speedway (Aug. 16), Fulton Speedway (Aug. 17), and Land of Legends Raceway (Aug. 18).
See SuperDIRTcarSeries.com for more details.
