WAVERLY, Ohio — Two nights at Atomic Speedway will present a stage like never before to set up the 2022 Super DIRTcar Series championship season opener.
The series will make its debut at the three-eighths of a mile track March 25 and 26, marking its first return to Ohio since 2019. Big rewards are on the line. Friday’s race will pay $10,000 to win, and Saturday’s feature will pay $12,000 to win.
Both nights will award guaranteed starting spots for the 50th NAPA Super DIRT Week finale, the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 at Oswego Speedway Oct. 9.
The field will include eight-time and defending series champion Matt Sheppard, 2019 series champion Mat Williamson, 2022 DIRTcar Nationals champion Jimmy Phelps, 2021 DIRTcar Nationals champion Max McLaughlin, and 2021 Rookie of the Year Chris Hile, and many more.
It’s a story of big-profile drivers going for big awards in a season that’s presenting a bigger championship purse — $200,000 overall. Atomic kicks off the quest for a championship worth $60,000 at the end of the year.
Fans can watch the action on DIRTVision either online or by downloading the DIRTVision App. Hot laps will begin at 6 p.m. with racing scheduled for 7 p.m.
Here are the top storylines to follow this weekend:
NINE GOES FOR NINE: After making history in 2021 by claiming his eighth Super DIRTcar Series title, Matt Sheppard has his sights on securing a ninth title behind the wheel of his #9s Big-Block.
His results from the non-points season-opening events at Volusia Speedway Park may signal worry, but experience overrules all misfortunes. He struggled to find speed in the first two races but after making wholesale changes raced his way back into the top-five on the third night. Bad luck plagued Sheppard the final two nights, forcing DNFs.
EARLY HBR SURGE: Both Heinke-Baldwin Racing teammates entered the year with a new wealth of confidence. Rising-star Max McLaughlin, 22, returned to HBR this year, teaming him with veteran Jimmy Phelps of Baldwinsville, who enters his 26th year racing with the series.
Their new team synergy showed during DIRTcar Nationals in February as McLaughlin won in only his third race back with the team and Phelps earned his first series win since 2020. He also claimed his first DIRTcar Nationals Big Gator championship.
Both will likely carry that momentum into Atomic as favorites to win again. Atomic is a high-banked track, sharing some similarities to the high-banked Fulton Speedway, where Phelps and McLaughlin have had success.
LOCAL HERO: While Big-Block Modifieds have never raced at Atomic Speedway before, that’s not stopping the local flair from showing up.
BRP Modified champion Rex King Jr. of Bristolville, Ohio, plans to join the competitive field to try and steal a home-state win. His best finish with the series was fifth at Eldora in 2019.
While unconfirmed, other Ohio drivers who could make the trek to Ohio include his father Rex King and Rob Kristyak, also from Bristolville.
WILLIAMSON RISE: Mat Williamson ended the 2021 season strong, winning his second consecutive NAPA Super DIRT Week title and finishing second in series points. He carried that momentum into 2022 by earning his third Volusia Speedway Park win.
He will look to keep that momentum rolling into Atomic to put himself in contention for the championship title.
NEW CONTENDERS: With the new season comes an impressive group of new full-time drivers to the Super DIRTcar Series in 2022.
They include seven drivers contending for the Rookie of the Year honors — Adam Pierce, Alex Yankowski, Anthony Perrego, C.G. Morey, Marc Johnson, Mike Gular, and Steve Bernard.
Perrego earned his first two series wins in 2020 during OktoberFAST at Albany-Saratoga Speedway and Can-Am Speedway, driving the #44p. This year, he’ll be full time behind the wheel of the No. 4 for Vinny Salerno.
BRP Modified champion Rex King Jr. of Bristolville, Ohio, plans to join the competitive field to try and steal a home-state win. His best finish with the series was fifth at Eldora in 2019.
