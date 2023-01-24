WEEDSPORT — The Northeast’s DIRTcar 358 Modified Series, DIRTcar Sportsman Series and DIRTcar Pro Stock Series are set to thrill fans throughout New York and beyond in 2023, including Super DIRT Week 51 at Oswego Speedway.

From April to October, the best drivers in the region will showcase their talents across 15 different tracks spanning from Ontario to North Carolina with New York and Vermont in between.

