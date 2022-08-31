OSWEGO — NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week turns 50 years old this year, bringing the best drivers to central New York to compete for the most coveted trophy in Northeast dirt track racing.
This September, DIRTcar eSports joins “Racing’s Biggest Party” with a special event of its own — the inaugural Super DIRT Week 50-for-50 eSports Classic on iRacing.
The grand prize is a trip to the 50th NAPA Super DIRT Week, to be hosted Oct. 3-9 by Oswego Speedway.
The event is open to anyone with an iRacing account. It will span two days with competitors competing in the Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modified at the virtual Weedsport Speedway. The winner of the 50-lap finale Sept. 20 will receive an expenses-paid trip to the 50th running of NAPA Super DIRT Week.
The winner will also be presented with a custom-designed trophy, commemorating both the eSports Classic and the 50th NAPA Super DIRT Week, during opening ceremonies of the Friday Night Lights program on Oct. 7 at Oswego Speedway.
The Super DIRT Week 50-for-50 eSports Classic will spread over two days, one week apart, and follow the traditional DIRTcar eSports format, which consists of three separate rounds of racing — the qualifying round, the preliminary round, and the final round. All races will be contested using iRacing’s default fixed setup for Big-Block Modifieds at Weedsport.
Racing begins with the qualifying round Sept. 13, where entrants will be divided up at random into individual sessions of 24 (maximum) and contest a two-lap time-trial session to set the starting grid for a 30-lap feature. The top 12 finishers from each feature will transfer to the preliminary round on Sept. 20.
Preliminary round contestants will then be divided up into two separate sessions, both running one complete racing program including hot laps, qualifying, heats, last chance showdowns and a feature. The top 12 finishers from each feature will then transfer into the final round.
The Final Round takes to the track that same night with a time-trial session for all 24 finalists to set the starting grid for the 50-lap finale.
Registration for the inaugural Super DIRT Week 50-for-50 eSports Classic is now open at SuperDIRTWeek.com.
The form closes completely at 11:59pm Eastern Time on Sept. 11 and will not reopen.
The winner, plus one guest, will receive the following to attend the 50th NAPA Super DIRT Week at Oswego Speedway, Oct. 3-9:
—One weeklong pit pass per person
—One hotel room accommodation
—Up to $1,000 reimbursement in airline/rental car fees (does not include gas)
—Custom Super DIRT Week 50-for-50 eSports Classic trophy
—On-stage recognition during Friday night opening ceremonies
Final round feature starters finishing second through 24th will receive a cut of the $880 cash purse. Top-10 finishers will also receive a complimentary voucher code to watch the 50th Super DIRT Week live on DIRTVision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.