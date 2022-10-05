OSWEGO — Clay has been put down on the track surface for another Super DIRT Week at Oswego Speedway, and the event brings a lot of racing fans to the city of Oswego for the weeklong event.
But for two SUNY Oswego students, it is a chance to bring their passion for racing in front of peers and fans of DIRTcar.
Tyler Stevenson will race his DIRTcar Sportsman entry for the second time in the event after a successful second season racing in a dirt car. The Oswego State lacrosse player had a successful summer at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville.
“We were really consistent,” Stevenson said. “We finished sixth in points this season. Considering it was my second season and last year we finished 10th in points, we will take it.”
Stevenson put his Fox 28 car in victory lane three times this summer at the track.
The second-generation racer mentioned how important it was to find success as his family is a huge part of his racing endeavors.
“Ever since I was little, I have been working on a dirt Modified,” Stevenson said. “My dad has raced for many years, and I took over while he is my crew chief now. He does everything on the car to help me out. I raced karts for five years. I would race on Friday night and my dad would race Saturday night.”
The family atmosphere in dirt racing is often seen at tracks across the United States and especially in the pits. This is exactly how Stevenson gets to race once the work week comes to an end.
“It is a family thing we do,” Stevenson said. “(Racing) has been in our family for a few years. My sister comes, my parents, and that is basically my crew. I would have my college buddies come up every once and a while.”
That is where Pat Egan fits into the puzzle.
Stevenson and Egan met in the technology department at SUNY Oswego and Egan started helping Stevenson when the two talked about racing.
“The first race I went to was at Can-Am,” Egan said. “We go up there and it is a scramble to get stuff done. We could be changing stuff five minutes before (Stevenson) hopped into the car. There would be times when we would be putting tires on as he is about to drive out.”
Egan traveled with Stevenson and his family to as many races as he could make.
Egan also worked on Stevenson’s crew, preparing the car on race days.
“You have to stay focused,” Egan said. “There is so much other stuff always going on around you. You have to stay calm, or you are going to make mistakes. You are going to forget to tighten a bolt and that is the last thing you want to do, is have (Stevenson) get hurt out on the track because I messed up.”
Both Stevenson and Egan were a part of last year’s Super DIRT Week.
“I really have not been to many other races before meeting (Stevenson),” Egan said. “The first night we walked (into Oswego Speedway) we were looking around and there were hundreds of trailers and cars. Thousands of people with the same hobby in the same setting was pretty eye opening.”
Stevenson will compete in the DIRTcar Sportsman Series this week.
The DIRTcar Sportsman Series at Oswego starts Friday with practice, time trials, and qualifying heats. Stevenson noted the importance of having his peers and men’s lacrosse teammates in the stands to support his racing.
“It is a good group of guys we’ve got,” Stevenson said. “My housemates who are not on the team come out and help me in the pits. I would text the lacrosse team when I am racing, and they would come and watch. They are not just there to be there. They are into it.”
