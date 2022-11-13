Ashlyn McGrath vs. Morrisvlle

Ashlyn McGrath of the Oswego State women's hockey team takes a shot during the second period of the Lakers' 4-1 win over Morrisville State Saturday. McGrath had the game-winning goal plus an empty-net goal.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — Sometimes, a little puck luck is needed to win a hockey game.

The Oswego State women’s hockey team made “all the plays in the world” against Morrisville State Saturday, according to head coach Mark Digby, but couldn’t get many to fall before the third period. Amanda Zenstein opened up the scoring at 6:49 of the second period on a shot through traffic, before the Mustangs tied the game up minutes later with 4:30 left in the second period.

