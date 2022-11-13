Ashlyn McGrath of the Oswego State women's hockey team takes a shot during the second period of the Lakers' 4-1 win over Morrisville State Saturday. McGrath had the game-winning goal plus an empty-net goal.
OSWEGO — Sometimes, a little puck luck is needed to win a hockey game.
The Oswego State women’s hockey team made “all the plays in the world” against Morrisville State Saturday, according to head coach Mark Digby, but couldn’t get many to fall before the third period. Amanda Zenstein opened up the scoring at 6:49 of the second period on a shot through traffic, before the Mustangs tied the game up minutes later with 4:30 left in the second period.
Entering the third period, Digby said the message to his team was to play as a group.
“It’s easy to go into the third period frustrated because it’s 1-1 and you’re playing fine. Not that we were playing good or great by any means, but we weren’t playing poor,” Digby said. “Sometimes when you get into those games, you have a tendency to say, ‘OK, if we’re going to make this play, it’s going to come off my stick. I’m going to be the one to get it done here.’ The reality is, all five players on the ice needed to do a good job of creating lanes, creating space and making plays.”
And then the lucky bounce finally happened. Lauren Schell took a slap shot from the blue line that was blocked on accident by Ashlyn McGrath in the high slot. McGrath took the puck on her backhand, threw it up in the air and floated into the back of the net, giving the Lakers the 2-1 lead with 18:06 left in the game.
“It’s funny how it works sometimes. … You have a rebound onto somebody’s backhand that they throw to the net, and it finds a way to go in,” Digby said. “When we need to create some more offense, sometimes you have to rely on success through chaos. We’ve just got to do a better job of playing off the rails a little bit.”
Then entered more puck luck: Taylor Hudon got a pass in the slot from Mack Hull. Hudon took a one-timer that hit both skates of Morrisville goaltender Maggie Jones, before just barely trickling past the goal line. Oswego State went up 3-1 at 15:54.
McGrath finished off the scoring with an empty-net goal as she skated in and was met with a physical presence by a Morrisville defender. McGrath still got the shot off to seal the 4-1 victory with 3:02 left in the game.
“As much as coaches want to play well, sometimes just that feeling of the win is more important. Right now, we just needed to find a way to grind one out here,” Digby said. “It wasn’t pretty at times. But, all-in-all, we generated a lot of opportunities but we also gave up a lot more than we should against (Morrisville). We’ve just got to find a way to clean up some of those areas and look to be better next weekend.”
Missing in between all of the offensive action was strong goaltending from Lexi Levy, who made 25 saves in net. Levy set the tone smothering a breakaway chance from Kendal Kalinowski just 33 seconds into the game.
Levy also showed some “poise in the net” when there was a lot of traffic in front or a strong net-front presence from Morrisville, Digby noted.
He mentioned that there were some shots that Levy “had to fight a little bit,” but Digby said he was “certainly happy with the way she played this weekend.”
“Any time she’s under pressure, when there’s a net-front battle or anything around the net, she’s very good. She stayed big in the net. She did a really good job of tracking the puck through pressure,” Digby said. “She does a great job of staying as big as possible in the right area, where she doesn’t overexaggerate it and extend herself away from the net. But at the same time, she does a great job cutting her angle down even in tight areas.”
Oswego State (3-3, 3-1 NEWHL) has another pair of league games coming up. The Lakers have a home-and-home series against SUNY Cortland, with the Red Dragons coming to the shores of Lake Ontario Friday. Cortland hosts on Saturday.
Digby said Monday’s practice will be a “work-type day.”
“It’s certainly easier to build on things when you have an ugly win vs. an ugly loss, or even a pretty loss, sometimes,” Digby said. “When you’ve got an opponent like Cortland coming up, it adds a little extra jump to you. I’ll be excited to see how we are on Monday.”
