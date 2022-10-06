OSWEGO — Hundreds of SUNY Oswego student-athletes are ready to rake leaves in the city of Oswego on Sunday, Nov. 6, and they want to hear from senior citizens interested in this free assistance.
In its 17th year at SUNY Oswego, the project is part of an annual statewide community service project by Student-Athlete Advisory Council chapters at some SUNY Athletic Conference colleges. SAAC’s mission is to generate a student-athlete voice among SUNY Oswego’s intercollegiate teams and to enhance school spirit within athletics.
The leaf-raking efforts provide the student-athletes in SUNY Oswego’s 24 varsity sports an opportunity to give back to a community that cheers them on throughout their years in green and gold.
Student-athletes will receive a list of yards that need raking, and fan out to provide this service on Nov. 6.
“It’s become a nice annual tradition of service that our student-athletes enjoy as much as the community members,” said Daniel Witmer, the community services events coordinator for athletics. “They understand the importance of supporting a community that does such an awesome job of supporting our Lakers.”
Senior citizens can register to have their yards raked by contacting Witmer at 315-529-5154 or daniel.witmer@oswego.edu. The project is limited to the first 50 yards registered and offered to seniors living in the city of Oswego. Homeowners must provide their own leaf or garbage bags.
In addition, SUNY Oswego’s SAAC chapter welcomes any additional donations of rakes, tarpaulins, gloves or refreshments to help with this sizable volunteer effort.
