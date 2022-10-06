OSWEGO — Hundreds of SUNY Oswego student-athletes are ready to rake leaves in the city of Oswego on Sunday, Nov. 6, and they want to hear from senior citizens interested in this free assistance.

In its 17th year at SUNY Oswego, the project is part of an annual statewide community service project by Student-Athlete Advisory Council chapters at some SUNY Athletic Conference colleges. SAAC’s mission is to generate a student-athlete voice among SUNY Oswego’s intercollegiate teams and to enhance school spirit within athletics.

