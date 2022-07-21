OSWEGO — Powered by a go-ahead two-run home run by Julius Garabito, the Oswego 12U All-Stars pulled away late, earning a 7-3 win over Mexico/Phoenix in pool play of the District 8 Tournament on Wednesday.

Oswego received strong pitching outings from Maddox Browngardt and Logan Cavellier, taking a 5-3 lead on Garabito’s home run before adding two more runs in the sixth.

