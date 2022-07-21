OSWEGO — Powered by a go-ahead two-run home run by Julius Garabito, the Oswego 12U All-Stars pulled away late, earning a 7-3 win over Mexico/Phoenix in pool play of the District 8 Tournament on Wednesday.
Oswego received strong pitching outings from Maddox Browngardt and Logan Cavellier, taking a 5-3 lead on Garabito’s home run before adding two more runs in the sixth.
Mexico/Phoenix was able to strike first, with an RBI double by Isaiah Freeman driving home A.J. Closson in the bottom of the first inning.
Oswego answered quickly, however, as Browngardt doubled in the second before scoring after a pitch got to the backstop.
Both teams worked through a scoreless third inning, and Oswego took the lead with a pair of runs in the fourth. Maddon Carr led off the inning with a double, and after Grady King was hit by a pitch, Browngardt drove home both with a two-run single, giving Oswego a 3-1 lead.
Mexico/Phoenix had an answer of its own, with an RBI triple by starting pitcher Trevor Prior scoring Saxon LaFleur to cut the lead to one in the bottom half of the frame. Prior eventually crossed the plate after a misplay in the field, tying the score once again.
Oswego retook the lead in the top of the fifth, this time for good. After Deatyne Westberry reached on a fielder’s choice, Garabito stepped up and cranked a two-run shot to dead center field, giving Oswego a 5-3 lead.
Cavellier, who entered to pitch in the fourth, tossed a 1-2-3 bottom of the fifth, and Oswego added another pair of runs in the sixth. Cole Conzone drew a walk and came around to score after a misplay in the field, and Nate Chetney singled before eventually crossing the plate, extending the lead to 7-3.
Cavellier threw another 1-2-3 frame in the bottom half, striking out a pair and locking up a 7-3 win for Oswego in the team’s final game of pool play.
Garabito had a home run, two RBIs, and a run scored in the win, while Carr had a double, a triple, and a run scored. Browngardt was 2-2 with a double, a single, two RBIs, and a run. Carter Conaway had a double, while Chetney added a single and Westberry scored a run.
Browngardt threw 3.1 innings, striking out four batters. Cavellier struck out six batters in the final 2.2 innings of work.
Oswego finishes with a 3-1 record in pool play, clinching at least a #2 seed in the District 8 Championship bracket. The first games of the single-elimination championship round begin on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.