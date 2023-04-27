OSWEGO — Oswego varsity boys lacrosse coach Doc Nelson walked out of his team’s locker room before the Bucs’ game against Central Square, and as the door was closing, cheers and screams from several players echoed in the room.
Nelson looked around, said hello to a couple people then chuckled. “One of my better speeches I guess,” he said.
That speech fired Oswego up enough to come back from a three-goal deficit in the middle of the fourth quarter, propelling the game to overtime with the score tied 9-9.
With 1:35 left in the overtime frame, Cooper Fitzgerald ran around the arc, getting pushed aside and even scooping up the ball off the ground — then he fired a shot into the back of the net to secure the 10-9 overtime victory for Oswego.
“Should’ve written the speech down,” Nelson said after the game.
It was a game of not giving up, despite Central Square leading for a majority of the contest. Every time Oswego seemed to gain a little momentum, the Redhawks immediately responded with a goal or two to keep the Bucs at bay.
Oswego opened the scoring with 7:29 left in the first frame after Fitzgerald got a feed from Logan Crannell in the slot, and Fitzgerald hit the back of the net with a shot from his hip.
But the Redhawks scored four unanswered goals in the last 3:52 of the stanza to take a 4-1 lead into the first intermission. While the Bucs got one back early in the second quarter, the teams traded goals throughout the remainder of the frame.
Central Square took a 7-4 advantage into halftime.
“We get down ourselves sometimes pre-maturely. Even today, when we were down by two goals, we started grouching each other. I said, ‘Guys, there’s a lot of game left,’” Nelson said. “Sometimes, we have to work through that.”
Both teams scored a goal in the third quarter, but Oswego’s Lucas Bruns had a snipe from the top of the arc with 9:08 to bring the Bucs within three goals.
“I was a little freaked out there in the third quarter when we turned the ball over like seven times. If unforced turnovers were candy and nuts, tonight would’ve been Christmas because we threw the ball away a lot,” Nelson said. “But we came back from it.”
Down by three going into the regulation quarter, Fitzgerald ran in from the top of the arc, and hit the back of the net just 53 seconds into the frame. While Central Square’s Matthew Davis put the Redhawks back up by three a few minutes later, Fitzgerald responded again.
Fitzgerald spun around a Central Square defender, and got a shot off just before he fell to the ground.
Oswego’s Kyle Weeks scored with 3:56 left in regulation after picking up a ground ball in the slot and sending a laser into the back of the net. Then Crannell tied the game with 3:24 left after he ran in from the arc.
The Bucs’ defense and goaltender Mac Fitzgerald came up big, making a couple key saves in the dying minutes of regulation, Nelson noted.
“We got a couple good checks. Actually, the kids thought about going from man-to-man back to zone, which was their idea. I was like, ‘It makes sense to me,’ and we did it,” Nelson said. “I have to give a lot of credit to Mac, Kaiden (Whiteside) and Talbert (Hall) because they do give me some feedback. They can see it better than I can. That was cool.”
Heading into overtime, the message was simple. The Bucs wanted to run the play they had been working on: a pick play on the wing, designed for Cooper Fitzgerald.
The problem was the Redhawks started shutting Cooper Fitzgerald off. But Cooper Fitzgerald didn’t see the problem — and after moving to a different position on the field, he forced his way around the offensive zone, eventually scoring the game-winning goal.
“The message was, ‘When we win the ball, this is what we’re going to do: we’re just going to go wide, get our offensive people onto the field, then run that little play,’” Nelson said. “It’s not exactly how we drew it up, but it was close. There was a little similarity there.”
Cooper Fitzgerald led the Bucs with five goals. Crannell had a pair of goals and three assists. Weeks scored two goals. Bruns added a goal.
Tanner Defren and Mason Kurilovitch both contributed assists.
“When the going gets tough, Cooper wants the ball. He’ll put the team on his shoulder and do something about it. Of course, having his brother in goal, Mac is looking for him on those outlet passes, so that’s obviously a plus, too,” Nelson said. “That’s not anything you can coach — refusing to lose. Cooper did it tonight.”
In net, Mac Fitzgerald made 14 saves allowing nine goals.
“When (Central Square) had the ball at the end (of regulation), I wasn’t terribly worried. As long as the defense does their job, I’m not real worried about Mac. … In nine games, there’s only been one goal that he gave up where I thought, ‘Maybe he should’ve had that,’” Nelson said. “Tonight, he made some great outlet passes and had some great looks. He was more positive tonight, too. He didn’t get down on the guys. He kept talking and pushing through it.”
Oswego (2-7) travels to Fulton on Tuesday for the first half of the Pathfinder Crosse trophy between the rivals. The Bucs won the series last season.
“The stick-with-it-ness tonight was key. … It’s nice when things work — and it worked,” Nelson said. “We want to take what worked tonight and fine-tune things a little bit. There’s a couple things that I’ve been kind of experimenting with. Now that I found something that works, I just have to clean it up a bit and sharpen it up. No big changes. We are who we are. When we play well, that’s been good enough.”
