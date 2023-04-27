Cooper Fitzgerald vs. Central Square

Oswego's Cooper Fitzgerald (right) checks up and protects the ball against a Central Square defender during the second half of the Buc boys lacrosse team's 10-9 overtime victory over the Redhawks on Thursday. Fitzgerald had five goals in the game, including the game-winning score.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — Oswego varsity boys lacrosse coach Doc Nelson walked out of his team’s locker room before the Bucs’ game against Central Square, and as the door was closing, cheers and screams from several players echoed in the room.

Nelson looked around, said hello to a couple people then chuckled. “One of my better speeches I guess,” he said.

